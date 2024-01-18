JBAB welcomes Prevention, Assistance and Response coordinator support

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., recently welcomed its new...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., recently welcomed its new Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) coordinator, William Furmanski. PAR supports insider threat and violence prevention efforts by utilizing a multidisciplinary team to collaboratively care, assist, and respond to individuals who’ve exhibited key indicators of potentially violent behavior. (Contributed graphic) see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense announced the establishment of new Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) positions at 17 military installations, including at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.



William Furmanski, a PAR coordination with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), DoD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC), arrived at JBAB in November 2023.



His duties are to lead the PAR program and support the Installation leadership in identifying and addressing personnel issues early, before they manifest into a larger concern, by coordinating the installation’s support resources to assist at-risk personnel and mitigate the threat of violence.



“I’ve been meeting and collaborating with functional experts and leaders throughout the joint base since my arrival,” said Will Furmanski, who began his career with DCSA after 20 years in civilian law enforcement, 28 years in the Air Force Reserves, and five years working Criminal Intelligence and Domestic Threats for U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force-National Capital Regions (JTF-NCR).



“PAR is a unique effort that combines disparate elements available here at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and I’m engaged to coordinate those capabilities and resources to forge accurate threat/risk assessments for commanders and leadership,” Furmanski added.



PAR supports insider threat and violence prevention efforts by utilizing a multidisciplinary team to collaboratively care, assist, and respond to individuals who’ve exhibited key indicators of potentially violent behavior.



Furmanski is working with joint base functional experts from Integrated Prevention, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, suicide prevention, and other program managers to command climate specialists such as law enforcement, counterintelligence, and security officers to help ensure effective insider threat preventative measures and streamlined reporting processes are established and communicated to all applicable installation personnel.



“Team JBAB is excited to welcome Mr. Furmanski to the base as a member of our team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Zeitler, deputy commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. “The insights he brings are vital to ensuring that the key national security missions being carried out daily across JBAB are not compromised by targeted violence or workplace violence as they relate to the greater counter-insider threat mission.”



Furmanski was among 25 PAR coordinators who completed PAR fundamentals training with DCSA, which extensively covered violent threat assessment skills, collaboration with other prevention programs, law enforcement, and force protection experts, and behavioral health topics to help them identify, and work to mitigate, potential violence indicators.



The following PAR Program lines of effort are available at JBAB:



• Provide joint base commanders and civilian equivalent leaders with an understanding of overall risk within their organizations and options to care for their personnel.

• Collaborate with trained professionals, integrated prevention experts, and key stakeholders to develop tailored insider threat mitigation strategies.

• Address inside threat indicators and elements of potential violent behavior at its earliest instance.

• Support employees who are victims of or impacted by violence.



Developed following the Fort Hood mass shooting in 2009, the PAR program was formed as a decentralized cadre of functional experts who assist military installation leadership – joint, Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force bases as well as all DOD agencies.



In June 2022 – to further PAR capabilities across DOD – DCSA was given the mission to establish a centralized PAR capability that standardizes implementation of insider threat program requirements while reducing DOD component concerns about organizational responsibilities and resourcing requirements.



One of the key tenets to the successful evaluation and management of insider risk is a “boots on the ground” approach to providing support. This is one of the centralized capabilities that DITMAC oversees through decentralized implementation.



As part of DITMAC’s decentralized implementation, PAR cadre employed across bases and installations nation-wide were trained in various structured judgement tools and indicators of potential workplace violence to help understand the seriousness of the risk presented. Moreover, PAR cadre are working directly with DITMAC subject matter experts to identify, assess and mitigate the potential insider threats in their designated regions.



For more information or assistance, please reach out to Furmanski, who works out of Bldg. 4 on JBAB. He can be contacted at 202-284-3215, 571-456-9867, or william.c.furmanski.civ@mail.mil