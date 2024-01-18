88th Readiness Division Soldiers embrace cold weather training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Christopher Hanson | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division descend the Whitetail...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division descend the Whitetail Ridge Ski Hill during snowshoe training at Fort McCoy, Wis. on Jan. 21, 2024. Despite the forecasted frigid temperatures, members of HHD Company assembled at the installation's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on one of the coldest days of the year to train on the use and familiarization of snowshoes and cold weather gear. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division conducted cold weather snowshoe training during their battle assembly weekend at Fort McCoy, Wis. on Jan. 21, 2024. Despite the forecasted frigid temperatures in the negative double digits, members of HHD Company assembled at the installation's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area to train on the use and familiarization of snowshoes and proper wear of cold weather gear.



Led by HHD 1st Sgt. David Boots, the Soldiers trekked through various trails and then ascended the main ski hill. After the entire company reached the peak, they gathered to sing "The Army Goes Rolling Along." Shortly thereafter, they descended in a column back down to the assembly area to complete the training.



The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., with staff at Fort McCoy, Wis., is a two-star command which provides administrative services and Base Operations Support to more than 53,000 Army Reserve Soldiers throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.