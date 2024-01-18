Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne Change of Command Ceremony

Story by YN2 Josiah Wren



Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Cheyenne conducted a Change of Command Ceremony at Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center, Wy. on January 20, 2024. The NRC staff, reservists and guests were in attendance along with the guest speaker XXX and Capt. Christopher Peppel, Commander Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command.



Lcdr. Jeffrey Shepard had been Commanding Officer NRC Cheyenne since 2020 overseeing 10 Staff and 65 Reservists. Shepard’s goals while commanding officer was to create an environment of growth and development while ensuring meaningful interactions with the community.



“From the time I arrived in Cheyenne the goal was simple, be the best for the people we represent,” said Shepard. “In the 30 months I’ve held command, I feel we have more than met the mark. NRC Cheyenne is easily the best tour I have had in the Navy.”



Shepard facilitated an environment his Sailors could flourish in winning REDCOM Everett Small Reserve Center of the Year for calendar year 2022 and 2023.



“Seeing the cultural shift, everyone working together to get to win-win scenarios has been amazing,” said Shepard. “I tell my staff all the time, ‘I don’t do any work, I just eliminate roadblocks, you do all the heavy lifting.’ We didn’t micromanage the metrics, we just did our job and apparently we did it the best.”



NRC Cheyenne continued this performance of excellence in the community as they were actively engaged in many of the local events.



“In addition to the work side, we spent a lot of time in the community,” said Shepard. “From Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce military committees including the USS Cheyenne and USS Wyoming committees, these all definitely helped us get to know the people of Cheyenne and I have enjoyed all of it. The people here, all the Navy personnel active, reserve, retired, will be what I miss the most. It was truly an incredible time.”



Lcdr. Christopher Bourque assumed command of NRC Cheyenne during the ceremony and although he will have big boots to fill, he has a plan to exceed expectations. During his speech Bourque emphasized his goals for the command and its’ reservists.



“I am humbled and honored to follow in Lcdr. Jeff Shepard’s footsteps,” said Bourque. “He is an outstanding leader and took this command to higher levels of performance throughout his time here. We have a great responsibility to support our Navy’s Warfighting Readiness around the globe, and I intend to excel at our mission while supporting our Sailors and their families. I look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence at NRC Cheyenne and am excited to get to work!”



The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Forces, in times of peace and war.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.20.2024 22:37 Story ID: 462141 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.