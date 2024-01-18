Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill Holds Plank Owner Ceremony, Emphasizing Safety, Collaboration

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR – HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 18, 2024) Hawaiian Kahu Bruce...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR – HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 18, 2024) Hawaiian Kahu Bruce Keaulani and Aunty Kehaulani Lum give the members of Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) a Hawaiian blessing during a Plank Owner Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Jan. 18, 2024.Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as an enduring commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is standing up and will take on responsibilities for Red Hill from Joint Task Force-Red Hill in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH is engaging in continuous conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii, – Navy Closure Task Force–Red Hill (NCTF-RH) held a plank owner ceremony Jan. 18, officially marking the beginning of initial operations of the task force and emphasizing the significance of naval tradition and the responsibility entrusted to the team.



A Hawaiian blessing was provided by Kahu Bruce Keaulani and Aunty Kehaulani Lum, marking the commencement of the Navy’s vital mission to safely close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) and conduct remediation of the environment.



“To Uncle Bruce and Aunty Kehau – thank you for coming. Thank you for being a part of this event,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, NCTF-RH commander, “Our mission is closely linked to the community and the people of Hawaii, and to all who live here; they are our ohana. To have this event and your blessing sets us off in the right direction.”



Barnett expressed gratitude for the other attendees, including Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander (JTF-RH) Vice Adm. John Wade and his staff, Navy Region Hawaii staff, and the members of the NCTF-RH.



NCTF-RH was established following the approval of the Secretary of Defense in November 2023, and has achieved significant milestones in just a few months by working with staff from JTF-RH who oversaw the defueling of the facility that began in October 2023.



“To the NCTF-RH team - thanks for your hard work so far, your flexibility and willingness to adapt quickly to get this command off the ground from nothing – no personnel, equipment, or even a place to work – to what we are today has been impressive,” said Barnett. “I ask that you remember our motto: Safe. Deliberate. Engaged. Committed.”



Rear Adm. Marc Williams, NCTF-RH Deputy Commander, explained the significance of the plank owner event.



While not an official Navy term, a ‘plank owner’ is an individual who was a member of the crew of a ship or unit when that ship or unit was placed in commission. The concept of a plank owner is rooted in naval tradition – harkening back to the era of wooden vessels. A plank owner was a member of a ship's commissioning detail who had the right to take a plank from the deck when ship was eventually decommissioned.



“To the men and woman of NCTF-Red Hill, whereas most ships and units have years to prepare, you have had just a few months,” Williams said. “Since November when the Secretary of Defense approved the establishment of this command, until today, with over half our anticipated personnel now on board, your hard work, dedication, and esprit-de-corps has enabled us to declare that this task force has reached initial operating capability – you are all plank owners.” NCTF-RH has over half the anticipated personnel on board, a headquarters building, and a closure schedule for Red Hill in already place. The primary goals of the new command include the safe removal of sludge, cleaning of fuel tanks, dismantling existing pipelines, and ongoing environmental remediation of the area in and around Red Hill.



Barnett stressed the complexity of these tasks, underscoring the need for continued collaboration not only within the NCTF-RH team but also with partners including the Environmental Protection Agency, Hawaii State Department of Health, Defense Logistics Agency, other stakeholders, and the local community.



“I have full trust in you, and we have a lot of work to do,” said Barnett, “I know you can do it. Now let’s set the conditions to close Red Hill.”



NCTF-RH is expected to be fully operationally capable and will transition all operations regarding closure from JTF-RH in late March 2024.