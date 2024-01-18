Major General Eubank Illuminates Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Mission at Military Officers Association of America Event

SIERRA VISTA, AZ, On January 18, Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Commanding Officer Major General Christopher Eubank recently visited the Military Officers Association of America in Sierra Vista to provide a comprehensive overview of NETCOM's vital mission and objectives.



During an engaging presentation, Major General Eubank underscored the critical role NETCOM plays in advancing the technological landscape of the U.S. Army. He elaborated on NETCOM's mission to ensure a resilient and secure network infrastructure, supporting military operations worldwide.



The event facilitated a dynamic exchange between Major General Eubank and the military community in Sierra Vista, fostering a deeper understanding of the sophisticated technologies underpinning Army communication and information systems.



"It's essential for us to not only adapt but lead in the ever-evolving realm of technology,” stated Major General Eubank. “NETCOM is at the forefront of the Cyberspace domain, tackling the challenges of keeping ahead of sophisticated, capable adversaries and modernizing within this domain. Leading the way from port to fort to fight.”



The visit served to strengthen the connection between military leadership and the local community, showcasing the Army's commitment to transparency in communicating its technological advancements.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 16,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Contractors stationed and deployed in more than 22 countries around the world.



NETCOM…Enabling Decision Dominance!

