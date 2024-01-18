Air Force’s most trusted Wing hardens warfighter communications leveraging automation, AI-driven data

The 688th Cyberspace Wing A6C, communications and information directorate, co-hosted a change management summit to focus on how to deliver agile enterprise service transition through improved processes, documentation, training and collaborative efforts alongside the Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center, Dec.5-7, 2023 at Port San Antonio, Texas.



The 688th Cyberspace Wing is America’s first cyberspace wing charged with engineering, operating, extending, and defending the Air Force Information Network and warfighter communication, anytime and anywhere.



“Our driving goal was to identify change management process inefficiencies and improve them using automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies,” said Greg Belleny, 688th Cyberspace Wing A6C Services Transition Division director.



“Through constructive and collaborative teaming and discussions during the summit, the enterprise community detailed many inefficiencies and is now committed to embracing new capabilities like, Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS), to increase the speed at which change management services are provided.”



Cyberspace operators directly touch every mission across the Air Force and aim to uphold the Wing’s vision of being the Air Force’s most reliable and trusted Wing. The summit aimed to present problem sets and ensure that enterprise services are evolving with warfighter requirements.



Stakeholders from across the enterprise were present in the room and tuned in from Microsoft Teams, to include Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), 616th Operations Center, Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center and units from across the globe who manage the AFIN’s centers of excellence.



“Having the stakeholders present in the room and virtually on Teams to collaborate on the various topics was extremely beneficial,” said Amy Miller, 688 CW/A6CM, Change Management Branch Chief and summit organizer.

“Several processes were identified that need to be addressed to ensure we are leveraging automation and involving key players.”



The event provided real time collaboration and scheduled working groups between stakeholders to address issues, new capabilities, current processes and concerns.



“Human interaction is irreplaceable,” Miller added. “Building relationships to know who to contact is so important to making things happen--that is something you cannot get from a solely virtual environment.”



The summit discussed network services that touch 800,000 servicemembers across the Air Force enterprise to include Secret Internet Protocol Router Network Installation Service Node (SIPR ISN), Change Management/Configuration Management/Enterprise Access Management (EAM), Air Force Ports Protocols and Services (AF PPS), Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS), Race-Track / Road to Ops Acceptance (R2OA) and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE)/Microsoft Defender Suite (MDS) /End Point Security.



“The sixth annual change management Summit perfectly demonstrated the vital partnership between 688th Cyberspace Wing, HQ CCC, and our Enterprise community,” said Belleny.



“Over the next twelve months, we expect to see automated core services using Service Now platform to enhance our trouble ticketing process, develop a robust configuration management database, and provide AI-driven data analysis as a predictive tool for even faster improvements.”

