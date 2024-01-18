Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexican and U.S. Army Psychological Operations leaders strengthen partnership

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Story by Sgt. Courtney Hubbard 

    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    FORT LIBERTY, NC. – Recently, Mexican Army Counterintelligence Division and U.S Army Psychological Operations leaders gathered at Fort Liberty, NC to discuss Psychological Operations capabilities to counter organized criminal activities.

    This Mexican Army specialty unit, located in Mexico City, is led by Col. Trinidad Perez Zepeda. Zepeda, and his staff, collaborated with Special Operations Command – North (SOCNORTH) and 1st Psychological Operations Battalion on the adaptation of new mission capabilities and technology. Zepeda and his team familiarized themselves with U.S. equipment and collected key data to better integrate U.S. tactics and best practices in their own operations.

    This will enable the Mexican Army to more effectively combat criminal activity and better execute anti-human trafficking operations throughout Mexico. The leaders concluded their visit with a demonstration of the U.S. Psychological Operations Media Operations Center (MOC); showcasing capabilities, scale and effects.

    SOCNORTH and 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) teams will continue to partner with the Mexican military to strengthen cooperation, capabilities, and integration of efforts to secure North America.

