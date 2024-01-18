Taking Spiritual Fitness to the Next Level

Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Howard, a Religious Program Specialist with Strategic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Howard, a Religious Program Specialist with Strategic Communications Wing One, poses at the Atlas International Amateurs and Professionals body building competition November 11, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. see less | View Image Page

The sound of metal clinking together echoes as RP2 (FMF/SW/SCW) Gregory Howard, a Religious Program Specialist, Strategic Communications Wing One, works on his physique inside of a gym at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



Howard, an amateur body builder and native of Thomson, Georgia, began working out at the age of 17. He said he started due to a history of family health issues and that he wanted to break the generational cycle.



“Growing up, times weren’t always the best,” said Howard. “I learned to make the most of every situation presented before me.”



Howard elected to chase a dream he had since he was very young, and joined the United States Navy in 2013.



“I’ve known since I was 9 years old that I wanted to serve in the military,” said Howard. “It was the events of 9/11 that made up my mind, even at a young age.”



For the past 10 years, Howard has been an RP and says that he chose the rate because he wanted to do something he could enjoy. He wanted the opportunity to perform a duty that wouldn’t feel like work every day.



Howard says he learned a lot during his time in RP “A” school and that he would do it all over again if he could. He says it helped him learn how to survive in different social settings and how to become approachable.



RP’s help Navy Chaplains develop programs to meet the needs of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel and their families. They perform administrative functions, which don’t require ordination or pastoral counseling.



“I feel like I’m really good with people and I have a high level of resilience,” said Howard. “One of my best strengths is dealing with adversity and I also got some great advice from my cousin who previously served.”



Howard says he’s been athletic his entire life, and in 2020, he began taking weightlifting more serious so he could compete in a bodybuilding competition one day.



He finally decided to make it a reality competing in his first professional show at the Global Bodybuilding Organization (GBO), Atlas International World Championships on November 11, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.



He competed in the Men’s Pro Beach Body category, and he went home with a fourth place finish in the competition.



“The goal is to win the entire show, but sometimes even your best isn’t good enough,” said Howard. “My placement doesn’t define me…my work ethic does…and I know I will come back much better when we step on that stage again.”



Chaplain Anthony Stallings, Strategic Communications Wing One, says Howard is an inspiration to others. He says he also helps people achieve their own goals by supporting them with humility, empathy, and understanding.



“He’s adamant about using his skills and abilities to support Sailors, not only at TACAMO, but also our extended community outside the gates of our base. He leads the charge when it comes to getting involved with local organizations and helping people in need.”



Howard says one of his proudest moments was competing in his first professional bodybuilding competition and becoming a Command Fitness Leader (CFL) in the same year.



CFL’s are an important part of the overall fitness and readiness of Sailors. They are responsible for conducting the bi-annual Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) for their commands and providing exercise programs to ensure their commands are maintaining a high level of physical readiness.



Gregory Davis, RP2 Howard’s cousin, says he is not surprised by his success because he has always been driven and self-motivated. He also says he believes Howard is just getting started and will achieve even greater success.



“His mother passed from cancer a few years back and it was a shocking blow,” said Davis. “He found motivation in body building and excelling in the Navy.



Davis describes Howard as a humble person who is very confident. He says he had to face lots of hardship as a child and was responsible for helping to take care of his younger siblings at a very young age.



“He’s the first in our family to become a body builder,” said Davis. “He inspires me and other family members to gain interest and follow the path.”



Howard’s journey hasn’t been easy, but if you ask him, it’s been worth it. He’s made a habit of setting big goals for himself and overcoming the odds to achieve them.



“Adversity was introduced into my life early, said Howard.” “So every day I make an effort to make every moment, every interaction, every rep count.”