Doc Jargon: Whose the real BOSS around here?

My son called home from Fort Riley and said the boss was doing some cool things and taking Soldiers on trips to attractions in the local area. Please tell his boss that this mom is so glad he’s involved in the lives of the Soldiers under his command.



Sincerely,

Mom in Middle America



Dear Mom,



Although you son’s boss might be a great leader, I think he might have meant BOSS, as in Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers. We have this program that provides ways for Soldiers who live in the barracks to get out and about, visit local attractions and gain some volunteer hours, which helps them earn points toward promotion.



Glad to hear that your Soldier is part of the BOSS crew. They really do some great things like helping with area charities, volunteering at a local senior community and more. You should be very proud of your son for getting involved.



Sincerely,

