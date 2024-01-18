Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doc Jargon: Whose the real BOSS around here?

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    Photo By Collen McGee | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Doc Jargon

    My son called home from Fort Riley and said the boss was doing some cool things and taking Soldiers on trips to attractions in the local area. Please tell his boss that this mom is so glad he’s involved in the lives of the Soldiers under his command.

    Sincerely,
    Mom in Middle America

    Dear Mom,

    Although you son’s boss might be a great leader, I think he might have meant BOSS, as in Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers. We have this program that provides ways for Soldiers who live in the barracks to get out and about, visit local attractions and gain some volunteer hours, which helps them earn points toward promotion.

    Glad to hear that your Soldier is part of the BOSS crew. They really do some great things like helping with area charities, volunteering at a local senior community and more. You should be very proud of your son for getting involved.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 09:39
    Story ID: 462074
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doc Jargon: Whose the real BOSS around here?, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DocJargon #Armylingo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT