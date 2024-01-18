A Great Day for Logisticians: 916th Earns FORSCOM Supply Excellence Awards

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | The coveted Army Chief of Staff Supply Excellence Awards (SEA) for best FORSCOM Level...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | The coveted Army Chief of Staff Supply Excellence Awards (SEA) for best FORSCOM Level IV Supply Support Activity (SSA), presented to 1916th Support Battalion “Desert Warriors,” January 17, 2024, in the 1916th Support Bn. warehouse at Fort Irwin, Calif. The purpose of the SEA program is to enhance the readiness, discipline, and supply effectiveness of organizations, perpetuate group competition and increase public awareness of supply excellence in the Army; the presentation of these awards is prestigious, as they are awarded to just a few organizations each year. see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, commanding general of National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin, presented coveted Army Chief of Staff Supply Excellence Awards (SEA), January 17, 2024, to two units from the 916th Support Brigade here, the Charlie Company, 2916th Aviation Battalion “Raptors” and the 1916th Support Battalion “Desert Warriors.” The purpose of the SEA program is to enhance the readiness, discipline, and supply effectiveness of organizations, perpetuate group competition and increase public awareness of supply excellence in the Army; the presentation of these awards is prestigious, as they are awarded to just a few organizations each year.

“SEAs are presented to the best of the best of the best,” said Taylor. “Those that show a commitment to going above and beyond to support the U.S. Army mission and demonstrate the highest level of competency and dedication.”

According to FORSCOM, there are over 700,000 Troops in the organization, providing over 80% of the Army’s combat power… that translates to thousands of supply organizations, while SEAS are presented to only the very few– less than ten, each year.

Maj. Gen. Taylor presented the first SEA, best U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Level I Unit Supply, to Charlie Co., 2916th Aviation Bn., at their unit headquarters.

Charlie Co. provides air MEDEVAC rotational support to the more than 50,000 service members who train at the NTC annually, which can mean over 100 transport missions a year, each of which can potentially save the life of a soldier.

Major Chris Moser, Charlie Co., 2916th Aviation Bn. commander, said the efforts of his supply shop are a critical to the success of those life-saving missions and credited Staff Sgt. Malcolm Horne, Charlie Co., 2916th Aviation Bn., supply sergeant, with the win.

“It’s almost unheard of for a one-man shop to receive this kind of recognition, but it is absolutely deserved,” said Moser. “Over the past three years, we’ve had 11 staff visits and inspections, during which we received over a 90% satisfaction record– which is outstanding. In September of 2023, we received a 100% [satisfaction] during the Arms Aviation Resource Management Survey, which is no fails whatsoever… that is extremely rare.”

Horne, who has been an Army supply sergeant for 12 years now, said he was overwhelmed with the magnitude of recognition he received for what he called, “just doing his job.”

Horne not only provides supply support for weapons and vehicles, but he also makes sure the helicopter crews and medics who must stay over at the unit during 24-hour shifts for on-call duty have everything they need to be comfortable and ready to respond.

“Our Soldiers are out there every day saving lives… I am proud to support them and help wherever I am needed,” said Horne. “I absolutely love these guys… they are like a family to me.”

Horne had some advice for other supply sergeants aspiring to achieve excellence.

“In this job, you really learn by trial and error, but your best friend is always the ‘regs’. Always check the regulations and make sure you are doing things by the book,” Horne said.

The second SEA Maj. Gen. Taylor awarded, best FORSCOM Level IV Supply Support Activity (SSA), was presented to the 1916th Bn. and their civilian partners, KBR, at the 1916th warehouse.

The 1916th provides support to the Fort Irwin installation and sustainment for the rotational units that cycle through here, while maintaining a trained and ready force that can support worldwide contingency operations.

Taylor expressed his gratitude for the Soldiers and the many civilians committed to working together daily to support the important mission of the NTC and the tens of thousands of Troops that live and train here each year.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding professionalism, dedication and efficiency of this team,” Taylor said. “We asked– we asked a lot, and you delivered.”

Chief Warrant Officer Four Rigoberto Navarro, 1916th Bn., SSA accountable officer, who oversees the team also offered his thanks.

“I want to highlight a few special people who made this possible, Mr. Williams and Mr. Jeffries from KBR… but you are all winners– this is for you,” Navarro said, gesturing to the group of KBR employees and Soldiers in attendance. “This a winning team and we wouldn’t be here without all your efforts.”

Colonel Sedrick Gaskin, 916th Support Brigade commander, also congratulated the team on their extraordinary accomplishment.

“This [SEA] is a result of the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our Soldiers and the centralized workforce, working together to achieve a goal,” Gaskin said.

“When we work together as a cohesive team, anything is possible,” Gaskin added.