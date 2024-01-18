FRCSW Showcases Advanced Sustainment Technologies at DoD Maintenance Symposium

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - In a riveting display of innovation and commitment to defense readiness, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) took stage at the 2023 DoD Maintenance Symposium at the San Diego Convention Center from 18-21 December 2023 unveiling pioneering maintenance and sustainment solutions. FRCSW's exhibit was a testament to the integration of cutting-edge technology in defense maintenance.



Highlighting their exhibit was the FATCAT system, a breakthrough in corrosion assessment for F/A-18 aircraft. Utilizing Mixed Reality and advanced Computer Vision/Machine Learning algorithms, FATCAT represents a leap forward in precision and efficiency, offering a Hololens application that streamlines inspection processes, ensuring our naval capabilities remain robust against the corrosive forces of nature and time.



The booth also showcased the revolutionary Cold Spray technology—a low-pressure, portable system heralding significant cost savings and increased longevity for vital aircraft components. From the restoration of V-22 Osprey leading-edge panels to the repair of F/A-18 gearboxes, Cold Spray has proven its worth; allowing onsite repairs that have already saved the Navy over $7 million in costs and helped maintain operational readiness.



Demonstrating an acute awareness of the need for surface preparation, the Water Contact Angle Unit, a handheld device ensuring optimal bonding conditions for composite materials was also featured. This tool is pivotal in sustaining the integrity of repairs, particularly in enhancing adhesion where it is most crucial.



Complementing these innovations, the FRCSW's sprawling 278,128 sq. ft. manufacturing facility showcased its diverse capabilities, ranging from Shot Peen and Electroplating to Heat Treating and Non-Destructive Testing. With a client roster including Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Supply Systems, the center is a linchpin in the US and allied nations' national defense strategy.



FRCSW’s significant presence at the 2023 DoD Maintenance Symposium was not just a showcase of groundbreaking maintenance and sustainment solutions, but a clear illustration of its integral role in the broader strategy of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. FRCSW's innovation, seen in the FATCAT system and the Cold Spray technology, highlights its commitment to evolving defense readiness in both efficiency and effectiveness. The center's pioneering solutions like the Water Contact Angle Unit and its extensive manufacturing capabilities further cement its position as a cornerstone in the national defense strategy, supporting both the Navy and its allied nations.



This year's Symposium, focusing on "Cultivating Global Integrated Sustainment in a Contested Environment," perfectly echoed the ethos of FRCSW. Their dynamic contributions to the event demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to maintaining naval superiority and operational readiness in increasingly complex global scenarios. FRCSW's participation not only highlighted its role as a leader in defense innovation but also underlined its dedication to advancing the United States' position in maintaining global peace and security. In this way, the symposium served as a platform for the command to affirm its vital role in shaping a more resilient and effective defense sustainment community, now and in the future.

