2ABCT 1AD Demonstrates Medical Proficiency with MASCAL Exercise in Poland

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in action, demonstrating their commitment to collective readiness and efficient response during a MASCAL exercise at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The 47th Brigade Support Battalion, integral to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team demonstrated its ability to rapidly adapt and support soldiers during a crisis scenario. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - With swift responsive readiness, the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a Mass Casualty (MASCAL) Exercise at the Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland on January 18, 2023.



The exercise, designed to simulate many casualties overwhelming local logistical and medical capabilities, showcased the brigade's commitment to collective readiness and efficient response.



The 47th Brigade Support Battalion took center stage during the MASCAL exercise, displaying seamless collaboration within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.



U.S. Army Maj. Bryant Bullock, an Emergency Medicine Physician assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the forward operating station's medical clinic and trains his medical professionals to execute the unexpected.



Bullock elaborated on the significance of the exercise, stating, "These exercises are big-time; you have to practice how you play. We spend tremendous time preparing and reviewing our protocol to ensure optimal performance in case of a real event."



The emphasis on practical training was further echoed in his statement, "The best training is being able to take real casualties, but this is the next best thing. This is our opportunity to provide direct feedback and training as our medics function."



Highlighting the multidimensional challenges of a MASCAL, Maj. Bullock stressed, "A lot of being able to function in a MASCAL – or high-stress situation is more than just performing medically and taking care of patients. It's staying calm and collected, staying poised through the stress and hectic moments."



He expressed pride in the readiness of his medics, stating, "I'm super proud of my medics; I've been with these guys for three years now, from NTC [National Training Center] to different field exercises, and all of them are trained and ready to take care of injured soldiers."



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yeni Dzib, a Mortuary Affairs NCO assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasized the importance of efficient coordination during a MASCAL. "In our FOS [Forward Operation Station], everyone works spread out, so this exercises how fast we can get casualties to the clinic and how fast we can treat them."



Dzib highlighted the collective effort, stating, "Everyone plays a part; the whole battalion and different specialty shops are helping casualties and soldiers along their treatment journey."



Preparing for the unpredictable nature of potential events, Dzib remarked, "We never know what could happen, so events like these are a chance for us to prepare. It’s good practice for us to know what these procedures could look like during a stressful event."



The brigade's emphasis on collective training and coordination and the insights gained from realistic exercises position it as a formidable force, ready to face any unforeseen challenges that may arise in the future.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.