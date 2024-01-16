Ribbon cut on new Huntsville Center on Redstone Arsenal

Photo By William Farrow | Huntsville Center has a new home at Redstone Arsenal as Col. Sebastien Joly,...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Huntsville Center has a new home at Redstone Arsenal as Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, was joined by Huntsville Center's most tenured employee, Jennifer Cooke, and the Center's newest employee, Chris Boyett, who helped cut the ribbon signifying the opening of Huntsville Center during a ceremony today in the Center's warehouse. see less | View Image Page

Huntsville, Ala. -- Hundreds of employees, former employees, friends, family and distinguished visitors filled warehouse at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s new facility at Redstone Gateway for a ceremony officially opening the doors of Huntsville Center on Redstone Arsenal.



In his opening remarks, Col. Sebastien Joly said he was “probably the happiest and proudest commander in the United State Army.”



“Welcome to the new home of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville on Redstone Arsenal,” Joly said before an eruption of whoops, cheers and applause from the crowd.



Joly went on to trace Huntsville Center’s origins as Huntsville Division in 1967, and went through the locations the Center has called home over the last 56 years.



Huntsville Division’s first offices were briefly in a converted textile mill on Meridian Street in Huntsville. The Division then located to a facility on Wynn Drive in the new Cummins Research Park before settling into a new facility at University Place in 1995. When that facility could no longer support the Center, it moved temporarily to a facility at Thornton Research park in 2018.



Ground was broken on the new facility at RG-300 on Nov. 5, 2021.

“And here we are a, little over two years (later) cutting the ribbon on the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers newest and most capable facility to date,” Joly said.



The ceremony ended with the official ribbon cutting as Joly was assisted by the Center’s most tenured employee, Jennifer Cooke, and the Center's newest employee, Chris Boyett. Cooke has been a Huntsville Center employee since 1987. Boyett came on board Jan.1.



The new 205,000 square foot facility is located on Redstone Gateway’s Secured Gateway area behind the Arsenal’s Main Gate 9 on Rideout Road.

It is a purpose built, three story building allowing the Center to consolidate its off-post leases, consolidate the Center's workforce, and provide a more secure environment for the Center's staff.