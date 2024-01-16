Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Four Korean nationals were highlighted as part of an 8th Fighter Wing Backbone of the...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Four Korean nationals were highlighted as part of an 8th Fighter Wing Backbone of the Pack series: Kang, Son Mi, top left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yi, Yong Nam, bottom left, 8th CES, Hwang, Min A, top right, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Kim, Kye Son, bottom right, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec.16 - Jan. 9 2024. The Korean civilian partners at Kunsan AB play a vital role in the Wolf Pack’s mission. Not only do they perform day-to-day operations, but they also serve as stewards of continuity for current and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page