KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- As part of our Backbone of the Pack series, four members of the Wolf Pack were highlighted to display the contributions of our civilian counterparts.
Civilian Korean partners play a vital role in the Wolf Pack’s mission, not only do they perform day-to-day operations to enable the 8th Fighter Wing to be the premier warfighting wing, but they also serve as stewards of continuity for current and future Airmen.
Kang, Son Mi, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron realty specialist, 16 years of service at Kunsan AB.
Yi, Yong Nam, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron realty specialist, 18 years of service at Kunsan AB.
Hwang, Min A, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer service technician, 30 years of service at Kunsan AB.
Kim, Kye Son, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, 37 years.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 21:10
|Story ID:
|461989
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing: Backbone of the Pack, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
