KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Operations Group and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron teamed up to conduct hot pit refueling during routine flying operations Jan. 17.
Hot pit refueling refers to a process when aircraft are refueled while their engines are still on. Logisticians and maintainers routinely practice this technique with F-16 Fighting Falcons from both the 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons. Minimizing the amount of time aircraft spend on the ground returns the aircraft to their mission faster and increases the wing’s readiness posture through agile combat employment principles.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 21:24
|Story ID:
|461988
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT