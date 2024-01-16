Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight

    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight

    Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Two F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024....... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Operations Group and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron teamed up to conduct hot pit refueling during routine flying operations Jan. 17.

    Hot pit refueling refers to a process when aircraft are refueled while their engines are still on. Logisticians and maintainers routinely practice this technique with F-16 Fighting Falcons from both the 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons. Minimizing the amount of time aircraft spend on the ground returns the aircraft to their mission faster and increases the wing’s readiness posture through agile combat employment principles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 21:24
    Story ID: 461988
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight
    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight
    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight
    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight
    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight
    Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT