Wolf Pack maintainers, logisticians keep jets fueled for the fight

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Two F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024....... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Two F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. The two fighter squadrons assigned to Kunsan AB, the 35th and 80th FS, deliver airpower to the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility and showcase the United States’ commitment to the ironclad Alliance with the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page