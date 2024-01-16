147th Attack Wing Tests Agile Combat Employment Concept with MQ-9 Reaper

Photo By Sean Cowher | a member of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares an MQ-9...... read more read more Photo By Sean Cowher | a member of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares an MQ-9 Reaper for take-off at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas on January 10, 2024. The Wing tested satellite launch and recovery operations at Scholes International Airport in Galveston as part of its innovative approach to the Agile Combat Employment Concept. see less | View Image Page

GALVESTON, Texas -- In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing military capabilities, the 147th Attack Wing recently conducted innovative Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas. This marked a significant milestone in the integration of advanced technology and strategic planning for the Texas Air National Guard Wing. The focus of the operation was the utilization of the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial system for satellite launch and recovery operations, demonstrating the Wing’s adaptability, agility and commitment to staying at the forefront in an ever-changing strategic landscape.



ACE has become a critical component of military strategy in the contemporary landscape. As traditional warfare tactics evolve, the need for rapid deployment, flexibility, and resilience in the face of dynamic threats has grown exponentially. ACE emphasizes the ability to disperse and operate from austere locations, increasing the operational envelope and reducing vulnerability to potential adversaries. The 147th Attack Wing’s recent initiative reflects the Air National Guard’s commitment to staying at the forefront of these strategic developments by keeping pace with rapid technological development.



The 147th Attack Wing’s test at Scholes International Airport focused specifically on satellite launch and recovery operations involving the MQ-9 Reaper. This represents a significant advancement in military technology, as it demonstrates the ability to launch and recover unmanned aerial systems from satellite locations, extending the reach and flexibility of combat operations.



“Galveston’s airport offered us the perfect blend of challenges and opportunities”, said Lt. Col. Brian Chesko, 147th Attack Wing Maintenance Squadron Commander. “Its strategic location, welcoming staff and adaptable facilities made it an optimal choice for testing our satellite launch and recovery operations. This milestone event paves a path to future potential opportunities for our dedicated airmen.”



The launch and recovery operation involved meticulous planning and coordination between the Wing and local civilian partners. The ability to launch and recover from a non-traditional location such as Scholes airport showcased the adaptability of MQ-9s to employ the ACE concept. The 147th Attack Wing successfully demonstrated that its MQ-9 personnel can evolve from a traditionally large launch and recovery package and deploy smaller teams and equipment to conduct operations in dynamic and challenging environments. This aspect of ACE is crucial for maintaining a continuous and responsive military presence, especially in regions where traditional military infrastructure may be limited.



The 147th Attack Wing’s successful test of the Agile Combat Employment concept with MQ-9 Reaper satellite launch and recovery operations marks a significant step forward in military capabilities. Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, served as an ideal proving ground, showcasing the adaptability and resilience inherent in ACE strategies. The integration of advanced technology, dedicated Airmen and strategic planning, demonstrated the Wing’s commitment to forging ahead in an ever-evolving security landscape.