    Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    January 5-7 2024, the 195th Wing hosted a Leadership Symposium in San Diego, California. The symposium brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.

    The three day event featured presentations from wing support functions including the Comptroller, Force Support, Human Resources, Safety, Chaplain, SAPR, Equal Opportunity and the Inspector General. In addition there were two guest speakers on leadership; California State Senator Toni Atkins and San Diego FC executive Ricardo Campos.

    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:53
    This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

