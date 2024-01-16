January 5-7 2024, the 195th Wing hosted a Leadership Symposium in San Diego, California. The symposium brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.



The three day event featured presentations from wing support functions including the Comptroller, Force Support, Human Resources, Safety, Chaplain, SAPR, Equal Opportunity and the Inspector General. In addition there were two guest speakers on leadership; California State Senator Toni Atkins and San Diego FC executive Ricardo Campos.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:53 Story ID: 461948 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.