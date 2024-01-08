Jackson safety office urges cold weather caution

Fort Jackson officials are urging the community to be cautious as cold temperatures are set to hit the Midlands this week.



According to the National Weather Service, extremely cold air comes every winter into at least part of the country and affects millions of people across the United States, including South Carolina and it can be dangerous.



Many weather predictions show below freezing temperatures throughout the Columbia, South Carolina area this week. The Fort Jackson community must be prepared as black ice may form and places that would normally be safe to walk may become treacherous. Black ice can develop quickly and create hazardous conditions. The NWS cautions people to walk carefully around icy areas to avoid falls.



While ice storms may not be currently predicted, low temperatures can still make roads slick, said Rod Combs, safety specialist with the Installation Safety Office.



“You have to worry about black ice because even if we don’t get rain there is still moisture on the roads,” he said.



Drivers, no matter how skilled, may encounter ice where they least expect it. The NWS reports nearly 70% of ice and cold weather fatalities take place in automobiles.



According to the Federal Highway Administration 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet. The FHA also reports that more than 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually.



Combs said you shouldn’t be out in the cold if don’t have to be out, and then only if you are dressed for it.



“With these cold temperatures coming up, a lot of people aren’t acclimated to it,” he said. This can cause a variety of injuries including chilblains, hypothermia and possibly frostbite. Chilblains are red, itchy and painful patches of skin that is caused by cold.



According to the NWS, brisk winds and cold temperatures can result in dangerous wind chills. These chills can cause cold weather injuries in minutes.



“Unless you absolutely have to be outside, don’t,” Combs said. “If your body is not accustomed to the temperatures, and you go outside, it’s going to affect you. So, dress warm in layers, cover your head, wear gloves, and avoid going outside if you can.”



For more information about cold weather safety visit the Army Combat Readiness Center website at www.safety.army.mil, and the National Weather Service’s cold weather safety web page at www.weather.gov/safety/cold.

