The 910th welcomes its newest entomologists

First Lt. Bethany Eutsey, medical entomologist assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, joins the entomology team on her first Department of Defense Category 11 Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification Course at Manatee County Mosquito Control District's Headquarters, Florida, from Jan 8-11, 2024.

Capt. Benjamin McMillan and 1st Lt. Bethany Eutsey are two of the U.S. Air Force’s newest medical entomologists, joining the 757th Airlift Squadron, home to the Department of Defense’s only large-area, fixed-wing aerial spray mission.





INTRODUCING CAPT. BENJAMIN MCMILLAN



“The skillset that I am bringing into my new role as a medical entomologist is on how we can take learnings and research and apply it to the real world to not only protect American citizens but also deployed warfighters,” said McMillan.



In fact, after running a study project with the 757th Airlift Squadron for aerial spray operations, he grew interested in becoming a military medical entomologist.



“I have a long family history with military service in all branches,” stated McMillan. “There was always a large draw for me to give back to my community and country.



McMillan had initial exposure to both U.S. Army and U.S. Navy entomology, but when he learned about the U.S. Air Force’s program, he was eager to begin his mission to commission and join the team at Youngstown Air Reserve Station.



“There is sturdy institutional knowledge on spray with the team we have here,” explained McMillan. “There is great heritage here.”



Backed by years of academic and applied experience, McMillan is eager to begin his new officership role. He received a direct commission into the U.S. Air Force due to his impressive background as an entomologist and is looking forward to attending Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama soon.



McMillan aspires to continue achieving the goal of entomology, which is to improve the operational environment and quality of life for all people.





INTRODUCING 1ST LT. BETHANY EUTSEY



“I am super interested in insects, as all entomologists should be,” exclaimed Eutsey.



She loves insects and science, so for her, becoming an officer as a medical entomologist who deals with both science and insects daily was a no-brainer.



“There are two types of entomologists, those that love bugs and those that hate bugs,” said Eutsey. “You go into this field for one reason or another, but I really appreciate insects and wanted to learn more about them and use that knowledge to keep people safe.”







Although Eutsey comes from a lineage of military background and experience, she is the first to wear the officer rank and is ready to lead large operations in the field, especially with spray missions.



“What we do is tremendously helpful to the masses,” said Eutsey. “We are preventing people from getting sick every day.”



She may be new to her officer role as a medical entomologist but has a rich history of 15 years as an enlisted pest manager, where her passion for this field truly sparked. Eutsey is thrilled to be joining this elite team of entomologists.





“I wanted to come to Youngstown Air Reserve Station for over a decade to become an entomologist,” exclaimed Eutsey. “This is where I want to be and where I will retire.”



Eutsey is far from retirement, though, as she is not only gearing up to attend Officer Training School in February but will be starting work toward her PhD in Occupational Safety and Health Program through West Virginia University which will help her to be a better public health officer and more deployment ready.



“Our newest entomologists are critically important insofar as getting new talent who are functionally capable and legally certified to conduct the 910th Airlift Wing spray mission,” said Lt. Col. Karl Haagsma, 757 Airlift Squadron chief entomologist. “The pool of appropriately educated and willing participants is remarkably small being that entomology is not a huge scientific niche, so I am pleased they made the commitment to serve in a national public health asset tasked to the U.S Air Force.”



If you, or anybody you know, are interested in medical entomology, please reach out to the 910th Airlift Wing Air Force Reserve recruiting office at 330-609-1323.