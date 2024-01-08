Brothers by Blood become Brother in Arms

GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS (January 16, 2024) - The USS Trayer (BST-21) sits quietly as Recruits step off the brow onto the simulated pier. In the dark, stale air, the temperament is felt by all. Seaman Recruit Adrian Brooks files into formation with his division as the moment he’s waited for over the past eight weeks draws closer. His capping ceremony, the final event he will have with the title of Recruit.



“I was sleepy like everyone else,” said Seaman Recruit Adrian Brooks. “A lot of people were sleepy before and after, but as soon as we got out on the pier, I was wide awake. I remember thinking and feeling, ‘I'm going to see my brother.’”



Adrian fights the urge to close his eyes and give into his weary state, when suddenly his moment arrives. As the lights on the pier begin to dim, loud thunderous drums begin to break through from the Trayer. Posters of the Navy Core values Honor, Courage, and Commitment drape over the Trayer.



The master of ceremonies walks to the end of the brow congratulating the divisions on the challenge they all underwent and completed mere minutes before, for this ceremony is the official transformation of Recruit into Sailor.



The Navy ball caps have been placed in front of each division, just out of reach of the Recruits, for their Recruit Division Commanders (RDC) to hand to each of them. The lights on the pier light up, as the RDC’s begin to walk through each row to hand out the ball caps.



Seaman Recruit Brooks, however, is not receiving his ball cap by his RDC like the rest of his division. A familiar face walks down his row with his ball cap, Captain Kertreck V. Brooks, former commanding officer of Recruit Training Command, his brother.



“I was expecting it was, but it was still just crazy just to see my brother,” said Seaman Recruit Brooks. “I was just really excited; my smile was from ear to ear. “



The moment shared between the two brothers, though brief, is a moment they’ll never forget.



“I’ve been to hundreds of capping ceremonies as both the former executive officer and commanding officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC),” said Captain Brooks. “Being able to surprise my brother and present him his Navy ball cap upon successful completion of Battle Stations-21 was a special moment we’ll both cherish for the rest of our lives.”



As the lights fade into darkness on the pier and shine brightly back onto the USS Trayer, the master of ceremonies stands silent on the edge of the brow. The silence stretches out through the divisions into anticipation. Recruits awaiting the final command as a Recruit.



The master of ceremonies breaks the silence with the command, “Cover! Two!”



The newest Sailors to the United States Navy begin to congratulate each other as the lights come up and Ray Charles “America the Beautiful” is played. Captain Brooks walks through congratulating Recruits to get to his brother.



Adrian’s entire journey to and through bootcamp was accompanied by his brother.



“I had just transferred from Great Lakes to DC two days prior to Adrian calling me on July 24th as I was touring an apartment community in DC,” said Captain Brooks. “I didn’t take his call right away since I was on a tour. Shortly thereafter, his mother sent me a text letting me know Adrian wanted to talk to me and that he was planning to join the military. As soon as I completed the tour, I called him.”



Captain Brooks logged onto the “Every Sailor a Recruiter” website so that he could get him in contact with the nearest recruiter.



“Knowing that he wanted to be a mechanic,” said Captain Brooks. “I shared information with him about the following Navy ratings: Aviation Structural Mechanic, Aviation Machinist’s Mate, Construction Mechanic, Equipment Operator, Engineman, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician.”



Adrian chose the rate Aviation Structural Mechanic and was ready to ship out for RTC.



“We exchanged a lot of text messages and phone calls from July until he shipped on October 24, 2023,” said Captain Brooks. “I shared the physical fitness requirements for an 18-year old and encouraged him to work on improving his run time since I saw a lot of recruits struggle with the run when I was the commanding officer of RTC. I also provided him all of the names in his chain of command from the President down to the Military Training Department leading chief petty officer and encouraged him to learn them along with the information in the START Guide his recruiter provided him.”



Throughout the long days and hard weeks Adrian was enduring for the title of U.S. Navy Sailor, his brother wrote him 11 letters, including words of encouragement and motivation that helped push Adrian to the finish line.



“One fact that he told me before and during bootcamp, was RTC graduates 30,000 recruits every year,” said Seaman Recruit Brooks. “That kind of got me through it. Just knowing that, I'm not the only one going through this stuff. Knowing there's other people going through what I'm going through. If they can get through it, I can get through it.”



After 10 weeks of demanding training, Adrian’s division marches past the dias in Midway Ceremonial drill hall where Adrian’s family cheers him on. As the rest of the graduating divisions march to their places in the drill hall, the official party walks into the ceremony. Captain Brooks being the special guest.



“This is my 170th boot camp graduation since I previously served at RTC as both the executive officer and commanding officer,” said Captain Brooks. “While serving at RTC, graduations never got old to me because we had new Sailors graduating and their families super excited to see them every week. It always reminded me of the importance of what we do in training these young men and women for service in the Fleet. Adrian’s graduation will obviously be special to me because he’s my brother, but I’m just as excited for all of the other 881 Sailors graduating in his training group.”



As the graduation comes to a close and the Brooks family is gathered in the reception area, Adrian hugs his family and enjoys his company.



“I just never thought I'd be in this moment,” says Seaman Recruit Brooks. “I’m just feeling good. Having a brother being special guest at my graduation is still crazy to me.”



Though the moment and the feeling of boot camp graduation will come and go, the one thing that will remain, is Captain Brooks support of his brother.



“I’m excited for the opportunities that are ahead of him,” said Captain Brooks. “There's so many opportunities in the Navy, I’m looking forward to mentoring him and helping him on his Navy journey.”



