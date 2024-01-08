Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC HQ Selects 2024 Top Civilian and Military Engineers

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Story by Christopher Dunne 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)/chief of Civil Engineers, announced the selection of the 2024 NAVFAC Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year.

    Reyn Hashiro from NAVFAC Pacific is the civilian awardee, and Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Dahms from NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake is the military winner.

    “We are truly fortunate to have extraordinary engineers who serve NAVFAC and the Navy with selfless dedication and technical acumen,” said VanderLey. “Both individuals help us continue to build on our 180-year legacy of outstanding support to the Navy and Marine Corps.”

    Hashiro and Dahms will represent NAVFAC in competition for the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) Federal Engineer of the Year Awards, Feb. 23 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

    The Federal Engineer of the Year Awards recognize exceptional contributions made by federal engineers to the engineering profession and to the organizations and communities they serve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:22
    Story ID: 461905
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC HQ Selects 2024 Top Civilian and Military Engineers, by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    engineer
    OICC China Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT