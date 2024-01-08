Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)/chief of Civil Engineers, announced the selection of the 2024 NAVFAC Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year.



Reyn Hashiro from NAVFAC Pacific is the civilian awardee, and Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Dahms from NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake is the military winner.



“We are truly fortunate to have extraordinary engineers who serve NAVFAC and the Navy with selfless dedication and technical acumen,” said VanderLey. “Both individuals help us continue to build on our 180-year legacy of outstanding support to the Navy and Marine Corps.”



Hashiro and Dahms will represent NAVFAC in competition for the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) Federal Engineer of the Year Awards, Feb. 23 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.



The Federal Engineer of the Year Awards recognize exceptional contributions made by federal engineers to the engineering profession and to the organizations and communities they serve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:22 Story ID: 461905 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC HQ Selects 2024 Top Civilian and Military Engineers, by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.