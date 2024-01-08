CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Wenson, 22, an all-source intelligence specialist with Marine Forces, Special Operations Command became one of the youngest Marines ever to be awarded the Col. Donald G. Cook Award at the National Military Intelligence Community Night of Heroes in Arlington, Va.



The award is presented annually to a Marine Corps active-duty officer, enlisted person, or government civilian to recognize professional excellence and exceptional dedication to duty in Marine Corps Intelligence.



The National Military Intelligence Community’s Night of Heroes was the 39th annual edition of the event that seeks to highlight service members and civilians that have demonstrated leadership and ingenuity in the intelligence field.



MARSOC places heavy emphasis on excellence in the intelligence fields. The special operations capabilities specialists in the four intelligence categories, all-source, geospatial, signals, and human intelligence, are trained in a variety of disciplines within their field, and combine those skills with special operations fundamentals training to be an expert asset wherever the mission requires.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 14:57 Story ID: 461899 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Raider wins Intelligence Award , by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.