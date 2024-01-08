Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Raider wins Intelligence Award 

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Story by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Wenson, 22, an all-source intelligence specialist with Marine Forces, Special Operations Command became one of the youngest Marines ever to be awarded the Col. Donald G. Cook Award at the National Military Intelligence Community Night of Heroes in Arlington, Va.

    The award is presented annually to a Marine Corps active-duty officer, enlisted person, or government civilian to recognize professional excellence and exceptional dedication to duty in Marine Corps Intelligence.

    The National Military Intelligence Community’s Night of Heroes was the 39th annual edition of the event that seeks to highlight service members and civilians that have demonstrated leadership and ingenuity in the intelligence field.

    MARSOC places heavy emphasis on excellence in the intelligence fields. The special operations capabilities specialists in the four intelligence categories, all-source, geospatial, signals, and human intelligence, are trained in a variety of disciplines within their field, and combine those skills with special operations fundamentals training to be an expert asset wherever the mission requires.

    NEWS INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Raider wins Intelligence Award , by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Intel
     Marine Raiders
    USSOCOM

