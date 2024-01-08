US Marine Corps Combat Engineers Embarked on USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Help Build Tunisian Youth Center

In coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa (MARFORAF), a team of Marine Corps Combat Engineers from II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), embarked aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) helped build a youth center in Ain Ghellal, Tunisia in October 2023.



The ongoing partnership with the United States assists Tunisia in bolstering its defense capabilities, thereby contributing to overall regional stability. The improvement of infrastructure in Tunisia and the investment in its younger generation by way of the engineer project, strengthens ties between the two nations beyond military cooperation.



II MEF engineers assisted in the development and construction of the youth center, at the request of the Tunisian Ministry of Youth Services. The engineer team augmented and supported Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB) with the construction project. The end state provided two classrooms, two bathrooms, and electricity. The configuration created enhanced recreation and enhanced for opportunities for soccer programs in the city of Ain Ghellal.



“It’s been a fun time being able to see the city of a different country. You meet new people who are welcoming and thankful, and you see a different way of life than what we are used to,” said Lance Cpl. Mark Rummel, a combat engineer. “Being out here in North Africa to build a youth center is a chance I don’t get often or thought I would ever get. The kids come up with smiles almost every day asking what we are doing. They ask how big the youth center will be. It’s a good feeling being able to give something to a community.”



The physical construction of the center forges bonds between the U.S. military and local communities, directly impacting the local population by providing a safe space for the youth to learn and grow.



The engineering civil action project also highlighted the capability of the Marine Detachment aboard Hershel “Woody” Williams to deploy a responsive and adaptable general engineering/construction team of Marines. The ability to provide construction projects directly advanced relations between the United States and Northern African partner nations.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.





