    MEDIA ADVISORY - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 Hosts Snow Crab Exercise 2024 Media Day

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Story by Lt. Chelsea Cannaday 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    WHO: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2
    WHAT: Snow Crab Exercise 2024 Media Day
    WHEN: Friday, January 26, at 11:00 a.m.
    WHERE: Camp Ripley Training Center, Little Falls, Minnesota - 15000 Highway 115, Little
    Falls, Minn. Valid identification is required for installation access.
    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – The U.S. Navy will conduct Snow Crab Exercise 2024
    (SNOWCRABEX 24-1) at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 22 to
    Feb. 5 to exercise expeditionary Sailors’ abilities to operate in complex and austere environments.
    Media are invited to attend a media day and demonstration on Jan. 26.
    The demonstration will include observations of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians
    conducting operations with UH-60 Black Hawks from the Minnesota National Guard as well as
    explosive response drills in cold-weather conditions. Navy divers will be ice diving, Sailors and
    leadership will be available for interviews.
    Units participating in SNOWCRABEX 24-1 include: EOD Group 2, EOD Mobile Unit 12, EOD
    Mobile Unit 2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, EOD Expeditionary Support Unit 2, Maritime
    Expeditionary Security Squadron 4, Expeditionary Exploitation Unit 1, and Navy Expeditionary
    Intelligence Command.
    The U.S. Navy routinely patrols on, above, below and around Arctic waters to ensure the security
    of commerce and demonstrate freedom of navigation. Exercises, like SNOWCRABEX 24-1,
    allow our teams to assess their readiness, increase their regional experience, test new
    technologies, and advance understanding of the Arctic environment.
     
    Media interested in attending the event should contact Lt. Cannaday at 757-663-8420 or
    chelsea.d.cannaday.mil@us.navy.mil. Further details will be provided to confirmed attendees. If
    you are unable to attend the event but would like to receive content from the exercise for news
    reporting, please notify us via email. SNOWCRABEX 24-1 products will also be posted at
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2 and at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CRTC.
    Weather Advisory: Average seasonal temperatures range from 5-21℉. The event will occur
    outside. Be prepared to dress for a cold weather environment. Event times apt to shift for
    weather.

