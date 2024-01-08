121st Air Refueling Wing recognizes Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Photo By Ralph Branson | The 121st Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year are Senior Airman Gavin...... read more read more Photo By Ralph Branson | The 121st Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year are Senior Airman Gavin Woken, Airman of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Scott Sherer, NCO of the Year, Master Sgt. David Frashier, Senior NCO of the Year, Master Sgt. Samantha Cannon, First Sergeant of the Year, Capt. Zach Stollings, Company Grade Officer of the Year, and Senior Airman Trey Davidson, Honor Guard Member of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Ralph Branson) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio. The 121st Air Refueling Wing recognized their Outstanding Airmen of the Year at the wing holiday party here Dec. 3, 2023.



The Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners are selected based on their significant accomplishments and how well they performed assigned primary and additional duties. They were also judged on the scope and impact of their effort to promote camaraderie, embrace esprit de corps, and act as an Air Force ambassador, including positive leadership and involvement in the military and civilian community.



Upon announcing the winners, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dumas, 121st ARW Command Chief, said, " In a year of exceptional accomplishments, these nominees faced stiff competition, showcasing the outstanding talent within our ranks."



The Airman of the Year is Senior Airman Gavin Woken, a Defender with the 121st Security Forces Squadron. Woken also won Airman of the Year for the state of Ohio and Air National Guard Security Forces reserve component Airman of the Year.



The NCO of the Year is Tech. Sgt. Scott Scherer, a Boom Operator assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron.



The Senior NCO of the Year is Master Sgt. David Frashier, a Production Superintendent with the 121st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Frashier also won Senior NCO of the Year for the state of Ohio.



The First Sergeant of the Year is Master Sgt. Samantha Cannon, the First Sergeant for the 121st Mission Support Group. Cannon also won First Sergeant of the Year for the state of Ohio.



The Company Grade Officer of the Year is Capt. Zacharee Stollings, a Maintenance Officer assigned to the 121st Maintenance Group.



The Honor Guard Member of the Year is Senior Airman Trey Davidson, a Defender assigned to the 121st SFS.



The Robert L. Boggs Leadership Award recipient is Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Hansel, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 121st Comptroller Flight.



"Let’s extend our heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable Airmen for their dedication and commendable service," said Dumas. "Thank you for representing the 121st ARW with unparalleled excellence. Your achievements make us all proud."



After presenting the winners with trophies, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Powers, Commander of the 121st ARW, addressing the wing, said, "All of these winners have done a fantastic job leading their sections, and I encourage each and every one of us to look up to them, to strive to be like them, and do your best to be up here next year."