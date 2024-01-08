The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Nick K.

Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity...... read more read more Photo By MATTHEW SHARMAN | This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Nick Kidwell, a quality assurance specialist with a focus on ammunition surveillance. Mr. Kidwell illustrates the delicate balance of trust, relationships, and compliance as it pertains to his role at BGCA. The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA. see less | View Image Page

Name: Nick Kidwell



Duty Title: Quality Assurance Specialist



Time at BGCA: 5 years



Experience and Background: I earned a Bachelor's degree in applied physics and served in the Air Force for a few years. After leaving the military, I had the choice between working for the government or teaching high school, and I opted for a government position. In 2019, I relocated from Oklahoma after completing a multi-year internship at a school dedicated to QASAS (Quality Assurance Specialist Ammunition Surveillance). This program involved a two-year commitment, with the initial year focused on classroom learning and the subsequent year dedicated to hands-on, on-the-job training. Upon completion, I was assigned to BGCA. Prior to this assignment, I was unfamiliar with its existence and the nature of the munitions here. Initially, I considered trying to negotiate a different placement, as my comfort zone lay with conventional munitions, and I had extensive experience with explosives. However, the prospect of a new challenge excited me. In my previous roles, the primary focus was ensuring the functionality and reliability of munitions for the warfighter at the right place and time. Coming to BGCA was a significant shift, as the munitions were not just obsolete but slated for destruction and involved chemicals. This experience was unique, involving planning processes I had previously executed in the field. Bridging the gap between planning and operational action at BGCA was enlightening. The preparation received at the school equipped me with knowledge before entering BGCA. My instructors mentored me in various aspects, including understanding regulations beyond the textbooks and researching their broader implications. The second year of the school, emphasizing hands-on experience, solidified my understanding as regulations came to life. Reading regulations multiple times might provide a theoretical understanding, but the hands-on application illuminated the reasons behind the numerous provisions.



What I Enjoy Most about BGCA: The people. The diverse divisions collaborate seamlessly, and the ability to gain different perspectives enhances our collective work. I value the camaraderie of visiting someone's office, engaging in conversations, and building relationships. The atmosphere allows for laughter and a good time yet transition effortlessly to a serious and productive focus. Striking a balance between professional excellence and a positive work environment is a shared ethos. The tight-knit family culture at BGCA is evident, where trust and competence foster cohesion for mission success. It's gratifying to be embraced as part of this big family. Our collective dedication to the mission, devoid of ego-driven motivations, creates a positive organizational culture. The past five years at BGCA have marked significant growth in my career and personal maturity. This period has been defining for me, and I will always cherish the memories and connections forged here. BGCA stands as a unique experience, and I take pride in the accomplishments we've achieved together.



What is a QASAS?: QASAS, or Quality Assurance Specialist Ammunition Surveillance, essentially serves as quality control for our nation's ammunition stockpile. Despite its relatively small size, with fewer than 300 personnel worldwide, QASAS plays a vital role wherever there are munitions or military personnel. The community is tightly-knit, and individuals rely on each other for support and expertise in the field. My chief, Rob Matthews, for instance, exemplifies exceptional work, and the opportunity to learn from such experienced individuals is a privilege. The QASAS family shares a common educational background, having attended the same school with a similar curriculum, yet their missions can vary widely within the program. Responsibilities span from inspecting grenades to examining bullets or missiles. QASAS personnel must be subject matter experts, not just for the Army but across all branches, prioritizing reliability and safety for the warfighter. While the knowledge base is extensive, the ability to research specific issues is equally crucial, given the diverse duties and the need to navigate various repositories. QASAS excels not only in immediate answers but also in knowing where to find the necessary information.



Job Duties: As the subject matter expert for munitions on post, my role encompasses ensuring the safe storage, transportation, and eventual destruction of drained, containerized rocket warheads. Currently, I focus on overseeing the safety aspects of the remainder of these warheads. Collaborating closely with on-post partners, I contribute to the planning process, drafting SOPs, navigating regulations, and ensuring the safety of our operations. Identifying and addressing potential challenges in storage and transportation is a key aspect of my responsibilities. While I play a significant role in the planning process, I'm also hands-on, donning protective gear to witness the execution of plans in chemical areas. Working with on-site personnel, I actively seek ways to improve safety and efficiency, developing processes such as moving rockets out of magazines. This hands-on experience contrasts with the initial desk planning, revealing the execution complexities. I greatly value the insights of ground personnel, incorporating their recommendations into our procedures to effect positive change. The opportunity to witness processes from beginning to end is a unique aspect of my role. Much like an archaeologist or paleontologist, I engage in research in the office, but I'm also actively present on the ground, contributing to a holistic understanding of our operations. It's a privilege to have this comprehensive perspective that few people experience.



Biggest Achievement: My most significant achievement is being a Chem-61 instructor, a role I am very proud of and enjoy tremendously. In the classroom, I have the privilege of teaching and laying the foundation for the new workforce. Leveraging my experiences in the classroom and on the ground, I pass on practical knowledge and education to the incoming workforce. An intriguing cycle has emerged, as some of those I've taught have gone on to become instructors themselves to their teams and to me, creating a reciprocal learning dynamic. The experience of teaching and being taught by former students is incredible and rewarding, fueling my passion for instruction.



View of BGCA’s Mission: We all know our jobs so well and specifically, and at times, it's easy to get tunnel vision, and we don't realize the global impact that we're having on the world as the dedicated hands of our workforce eradicate the chemical munitions. “I view the treaty as a shining beacon of light to a safer today and a safer tomorrow.”



Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is during the final shipment of mustard munitions. We decided to take a picture, and as I directed everyone to line up, the crew members insisted, "Where are you gonna be?" Surprised, I replied that I would take the picture, but they insisted I be in it. This unexpected gesture made me realize they recognized my involvement and considered me part of the team. It was a humbling moment, realizing I was truly accepted and valued by the group, making that historic occasion even more special.



Plans: In the future, I plan to continue fulfilling duties as a QASAS and to the warfighter. I aspire to take on a more prominent teaching role, finding it incredibly rewarding. Having learned much about effective teaching and its impact, I hold this responsibility to a high standard, aiming to make a meaningful difference and contribute to the greater mission. Pursuing a PhD is a goal, to teach either for the government or the private sector. I remain open to any opportunities that come my way, continually seeking ways to enhance myself and positively influence those around me.