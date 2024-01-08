OHA survey empowers KMC service members

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – An Overseas Housing Allowance and Utility Expense Survey is open from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2024, by the Department of Defense and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Military Compensation Policy Directorate.

The survey collects data from uniformed service members stationed overseas and living in private housing about utilities and recurring maintenance expenses.

Approximately 44% of members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community took the survey in 2023 and the feedback caused an increase in utility allotments of 10%.

KMC members who receive OHA, live in privately leased housing, and have been stationed in Germany for over 6 months are eligible to take the survey. The results of the survey will have an impact on future utility and OHA rates.

The survey is optional and requires approximately 15 minutes to complete and should be done by a service member or a spouse with knowledge on their home expenses.

Spending time to accurately take the survey allows the DOD to set equitable OHA rates for service members.

Click here to take the 2024 OHA and Utility survey now!

