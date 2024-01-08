Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cabins are available to rent year-round at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground; winter offers a unique experience

    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 11, 2024, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground cabins have a lot to offer guests, including during winter, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Those cabins are available to rent year-round. And during the winter, guests get more than a nice cabin to enjoy.

    “We have 16 cabins that are available to rent throughout the winter months along with our ‘stay and play’ package for Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, which is if you stay Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday in a cabin, you will receive four tubing passes to use at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area,” Karis said.

    Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.

    Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:

    • duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.

    • lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.

    • loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.

    • east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.

    Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 608-388-3517.

    People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.

    “Through the winter, when staying the weekend at a cabin, you can always Whitetail Ridge just up the road for more fun,” Karis said. “Or feel free to take a hike along one of our beautiful trails in Pine View Recreation Area.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

