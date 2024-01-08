Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 returned to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, January 15, 2024, following a nine-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. After completion of a four-week composite training unit exercise in March, VFA-31, part of Carrier Air Wing 8, deployed on May 2, 2023 aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).



VFA-31 participated extensively in NATO exercises to include Neptune Strike, BALTOPS, Air Defender, and BTF Viking Trident while also executing interoperability exercises with both Turkish and Italian Armed Forces. While deployed, the squadron accomplished over 2,669 sorties totaling more than 4,153 flight hours and 1,991 carrier arrested landings. Additionally, “Tomcatter” pilots consistently led the Air Wing in qualifications earned and frequently ranked in the “Top Ten” during all line periods, solidifying our professionalism around the ship in all recovery operations. VFA-31 also displayed excellence in the maintenance of 11 F/A-18E Super Hornets during this deployment, producing the highest rate of mission capable aircraft including mission critical organic tanking.



During the Navy wide advancement exam, VFA-31 is proud to announce 44 advancements across the board - an unbelievable feat! Following the deployment, the “Tomcatters” will enjoy very well deserved time off to spend with our family and friends. "I am extremely proud of the VFA-31 team and what they have accomplished, their performance on this deployment was nothing short of outstanding,” said CDR Jordan Mayo, commanding officer of VFA-31.



CSG-12 is completing a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. In the region, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford include the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA-213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

