Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Fighting Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213) returned to their home base of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on January 15, 2024 following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG-12) to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Following completion of a four-week Composite Unit Training exercise, VFA-213 deployed on May 2, 2023 with Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), embarked aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).



VFA-213 participated extensively in the NATO exercises BALTOPS, Air Defender, Neptune Strike, and Sage Wolverine. BALTOPS and Air Defender established and refined joint tactics, techniques, and procedures while building trust and confidence with our NATO allies. Specifically, Air Defender was the largest air exercise in NATO’s history with over 250 aircraft from 25 different countries participating. Neptune Strike was a NATO-led exercise and demonstrated responsive maritime employment against a near-peer adversary. The “Blacklions” operated alongside the French and Italian Navy and multiple NATO air forces conducting Enhanced Vigilance Activities in the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. During Sage Wolverine the “Blacklions” participated in multiple exercises with three NATO countries focusing on Electronic Warfare, Air Defense, and Maritime Strike tactics.



During the successful deployment, the Sailors of VFA-213 earned 64 advancements to E4-E6, 4 advancements to E7-E9, 4 meritorious advancements, and 24 reenlistments. The squadron’s maintenance department showcased their hard work and dedication throughout the deployment leading the air wing with 1,943 sorties covering 3,137 flight hours with a 97% sortie completion rate. Additionally, the “Blacklions” took home “Top Hook” honors as the highest performing squadron in CVW-8.



"I could not be more proud of what the men and women of the Fighting Blacklions have accomplished during this deployment,” said CDR Justin Nixon, commanding officer of VFA-213. “They have a warrior’s spirit and proved every single day why we have the greatest fighting force in the world. Every member of our team has earned their well-deserved time off to spend with family and friends.”



CSG-12 was on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet and also operated in support of U.S. Fifth fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Fighting Blacklions” of VFA-213, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron 142, the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

