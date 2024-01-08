The “Bear Aces” Return Home

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron One Two Four returned to their home base Naval Base Norfolk, January 14, 2024, following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG-12) to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation.

Following completion of a four-week composite training unit exercise, VAW-124 deployed on May 2, 2023, with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, embarked aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).



VAW-124 participated extensively in NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike and led CSG-12 elements in the Airborne Command & Control role through seven international training exercises with 12 different nations, strengthening key NATO partnerships and demonstrating interoperability in the dynamic U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.



The Bear Aces divided its aircraft, aircrew and maintenance personnel between CVN 78 and two forward-deployed sites for 19 weeks of continuous dual-sited operation. The forward-deployed detachment was a $1.6M operation in direct support of critical U.S. European Command (EUCOM) tasking where the Bear Aces met 21 of 21 alert activations with 100% mission success.



The Bear Aces who remained on board CVN 78 executed Airborne Command & Control in support of CSG-12 by flying 1,640 flight hours over 610 sorties. Of the 21 alert activations in support of EUCOM tasking, two were launched from CVN 78 while the squadron exchanged aircrew and aircraft between ship and shore locations, showcasing the extended range and capability gained by the E-2D’s new aerial refueling capability.



Despite the significant logistical and operational challenges of dual-sited operations, the Bear Ace maintenance team maintained five E-2D aircraft to fully mission-capable rates. In addition, they performed extensive propeller and fuselage repairs on one C-2A aircraft, returning it to the service of the strike group. The impressive pace of preventative and unscheduled maintenance served as the foundation for the squadron’s 98% sortie completion rate.

"I am extremely proud of the Bear Ace team and what they have accomplished on this deployment,” said Cmdr. Matthew Lukevics, commanding officer of VAW-124. “Despite multiple extensions and dual site operations, the Bear Aces performed as professional warfighters every day. As we return home, our team is looking forward to much desired and earned time off to spend with our family and friends, celebrating a successful deployment and mission success.”

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA-213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

Date Posted: 01.15.2024