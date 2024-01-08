Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Ragin Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 returned to their home base Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, January 15, 2024, following a nearly nine-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

Following completion of a four-week composite training unit exercise, VFA 37 deployed on May 2, 2023, with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, embarked aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

VFA-37 participated extensively in NATO-led enhanced vigilance activity Neptune Strike and exercises Baltic Operations, Air Defender, and Sage Wolverine. During these multi-national training exercises, VFA-37 flew alongside a multitude of different combat aircraft operated by our partner nations. The squadron also participated in deterrence activities in the eastern Mediterranean Sea during the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While deployed, the squadron accomplished over 2,206 carrier traps, 2,709 flight hours, and expended 3,250 rounds of 20MM over the course of 1,750 individual sorties. Additionally the “Ragin Bulls” qualified one combat division lead, five combat section leads, and four combat wingmen, demonstrating the continued efforts of the squadron to produce the highest quality cadre of aircrew.

The Sailors of VFA 37 worked consistently through deployment to hone their professional expertise, earning 56 advancements and four selections for Chief Petty Officer. Following the deployment, the “Ragin Bulls” will soon begin their next workup cycle, so they can continue to fly, fight, and win with the professionalism they displayed during their recent deployment.

“Our sailors have fought every day of this deployment to ensure our aircraft and the pilots in them were ready to strike immediately,” said Cmdr. Michael Tremel, commanding officer of VFA- 7. “They are amazing professionals, with unwavering commitment to our country and our Navy.”

CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford CSG, was on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW 8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA 213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA 31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:57 Story ID: 461839 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 Returns from Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.