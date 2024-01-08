Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 Returns from Deployment

(Whidbey Island, Wash.)— After an extended 2023 deployment, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron 142 (VAQ 142) return to Whidbey Island. The “Gray Wolves” deployed with Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8) aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as part of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG-12) on May 2, 2023, bound for the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.

On 24 May 2023, the Gerald R. Ford made an historic port visit to Oslo, Norway. It was the first time a United States aircraft carrier had visited the founding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member since the USS INTREPID (CV 11) in 1958. The port visit was indicative of the deepening ties between the two countries and the beginning of joint operational exercises with the Norwegian Air Force in the Artic Sea.

After the Oslo, Norway port visit, VAQ 142 was at the forefront of the U.S. Navy’s involvement in NATO’s 2023 Baltic Operations and Air Defender exercises. This marked the largest air exercise in NATO history, and involved 26 allied countries. As part of these exercises, a CVW-8 detachment to Hohn, Germany strengthened relationships with our NATO partners and refined combined mission planning, tactics, techniques, and procedures. Under VAQ 142 leadership CVW 8 maintained a 100 percent sortie completion rate across 81 sorties and 181.8 flight hours. The “Gray Wolves” personally contributed 20 aircrew and Sailors, and completed 28 sorties for a total of 74.8 hours during the exercises.

Following the NATO exercises and joint operations in the Arctic Sea, the Gerald R. Ford entered the Mediterranean Sea. For the next few months, CVW 8 conducted operations in the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. During this time, CVW 8 participated in Exercise Sage Wolverine, a seven-day evolution working with both Italian and Greek forces. During the exercise, VAQ 142 flew 43 sorties, totaling 69.9 flight hours with a 100% sortie completion rate.

After the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Gerald R. Ford moved further east into the Mediterranean to demonstrate U.S. support for Israel and deter regional escalation. CVW 8 spent the next two months in the eastern Mediterranean, maintaining readiness in the event the air wing was called upon to execute combat operations.

“I am incredibly proud of the ‘Gray Wolf’ team for their day-in, day-out dedication and professionalism while overcoming all of the challenges of this deployment,” said Cmdr. Alexander Horn, Commanding Officer, when asked about his squadron’s performance during the maiden deployment of the Gerald R. Ford. “We’re all excited to return home and reunite with our family and friends while taking some much deserved time off!”

While deployed, the squadron logged 890 carrier arrested landings and flew over 1080 flight hours. The Sailors of VAQ-142 earned 50 advancements across the ranks of E4-E6, three advancements to E7, two advancements to O3, and one advancement to O4.



CSG-12 is completing a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. In the region, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW 8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



The squadrons of CVW 8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford include the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA-213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

