Rumble with the Broncos; Providing support to 3rd Brigade during Exercise Bronco Rumble

Our 4th Quarter FY 23 was very busy usual in the DSSB. Not only did we have an element forward taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Darwin, Australia, but we also had the redeployment of Alpha Company from their nine-month rotation to Poland, Port to Fort operations from the Port of Honolulu to Schofield Barracks, as well as the preparation for and later execution of 3IBCT, 25th Infantry Divisions validation exercise, BRONCO RUMBLE 2023. Although the DSSB was not the target audience for this exercise, we tested our capabilities to conduct sustainment support to units in the field.



The DSSB began Bronco Rumble execution with a tactical infiltration to establish the Division Support Area (DSA) Hannibal in the vicinity of South Range with attached units from the 209th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 225th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), and Combat Logistics Company 3 (CLC3) of the United States Marine Corps out of Kaneohe, Hawaii. These units were attached to the DSSB as an augmentation to the DSSB's capabilities to provide fuel and water support during the absence of Alpha Company, which was still in the process of redeploying from Poland and could not take part in the exercise. During this critical exercise, they provided equipment, personnel, and transportation support to the DSSB.



This exercise provided us with the opportunity to test our permitter defense posture against a Level I threat, monitor the battle space in a contested environment, operate from separate locations, and displacement. From DSA Hannibal, we launched Forward Logistics Base (FLB) Lightning to occupy Area X-Ray, with the rest of the DSA eventually collapsing on this location. During this time, the team conducted 21 troop transportation missions, five Logistics Package (LOGPAC) resupply, and four resupply missions. After the change of mission to redeploy to home station, we continued 24-hour operations to battle-track missions, ensuring responsiveness for the remainder of Bronco Rumble. Lastly, the Hannibal Team initiated the 10-day recovery phase, which concluded on 29 September 2023.



During the FTX, our battalion established a Forward Logistical Base (FLB) to support 3IBCT from two separate locations while maintaining command and control, providing sustainment support, and conducting base defense. Executing the FLB required careful consideration of the right composition of assets for maintenance, convoy escort, transportation for commodities, base defense, and key leaders to successfully run dual operations at the FLB and DSA. Testing the FLB stressed our systems, forcing us to look at how we would fight while dispersed.



Additionally, the Hannibal team provided seamless sustainment support to 3IBCT as we executed over 30 Transportation Movement Requests (TMR), delivering 54 pallet positions of CLI(Rations), 10 pallet positions of CLI (Ice), 12,300 gallons of CLI (Water), 16,000 gallons of CLIII(B), 28 pallet positions of CL IX (Maintenance Parts), and transporting 3,880 troops assigned to 3IBCT. Bronco Rumble allowed the SPO section to test systems and processes while showcasing their ability to provide and track sustainment operations from split nodes (DSA Hannibal and FLB Lightning).

Overall, this exercise stressed our capabilities and set conditions for the battalion's success during the JPMRC 24-01 Rotation. We look forward to future opportunities to sustain the fight for units across the 25th Infantry Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 Story ID: 461801 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US