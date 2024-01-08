Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Hold Change of Command Ceremony

Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk and U.S. 2nd Fleet held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) at Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 12.



Vice Adm. Doug Perry relieved Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer as commander of JFC Norfolk and U.S. 2nd Fleet, and as director of the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE).



Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker emphasizing the significance of the command's mission highlighting Alliance cohesion. Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, presided over the U.S. 2nd Fleet change of command ceremony where Perry was formally directed to assume leadership of the U.S. East Coast fleet. NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, presided as Perry took the helm of JFC Norfolk. Perry received the command’s flag, symbolizing the beginning of his service as a NATO commander.



“Today’s alignment of JFC-Norfolk with 2nd Fleet demonstrates American resolve, for it joins my 2nd Fleet Naval headquarters with NATO strength and values,” said Perry. “This year, NATO celebrates its 75th Anniversary. Given the ongoing global security situation, the relevance of NATO has never been more important. NATO started with 12 member states, and now there are 31, soon to be 32. This is a testament to the longevity and strength of the Alliance.”



After taking command, Perry emphasized the critical responsibilities of his combined commands’ during this pivotal time. Both operational commands contribute to a peaceful, stable, and conflict-free Atlantic region, and enable joint operations and training with naval forces to bolster the capabilities of the NATO Alliance. CJOS-COE is a NATO-accredited think tank focused on innovative maritime strategies.



Perry pointed out that successful global missions hinge on a collaborative approach with allies, underscored by a shared dedication to freedom and bolstered by cooperation, respect, and determination. He highlighted the importance of fostering trust within the command and with international partners.



“Trust empowers our international military partnerships and underpins our collective warfighting readiness. Our ability to trust teams far forward, under mission command, distinguishes us from our strategic competitors,” said Perry.



The U.S. and NATO continue to face distinct threats from all strategic directions. JFC Norfolk, founded in 2018, is a critical part of NATO’s adaption to changing geopolitical realties. The command remains keenly focused on multi-domain protection of the transatlantic link and the Arctic.



When discussing the growth and evolution of JFC Norfolk since 2021, Cavoli said Dwyer was the right leader at the right time to guide the command as it assumed new crucial roles in the territorial defense of the Alliance.



“JFC Norfolk’s core mission is to secure the transatlantic link to ensure the resupply and reinforcement of Europe is assured, while defending every inch of NATO territory in our assigned area of responsibility,” said Dwyer. “The work done by each member of this incredible team has done just that, and by doing so, provided for the collective defense of one billion NATO citizens. I am incredibly proud to have served alongside each and every one of you and wish you nothing but success going forward.”



U.S. 2nd Fleet disbanded in 2011 after 65 years of service and was re-established in 2018. Dwyer served as 2nd Fleet’s second commander since reestablishment. Dwyer’s next assignment will be deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Development, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, in Washington, D.C.



"The men and women of 2nd Fleet, no matter the mission, answered ‘all bells’ and achieved mission success every time," said Dwyer as he reflected on his tenure. "In this new security environment during this time of strategic competition, 2nd Fleet demonstrated it is ready to defend the United States through the maritime approaches from the Atlantic and the Arctic, and for that, I will be forever grateful and proud to have served alongside each of you."



The U.S. 2nd Fleet, reactivated in response to the evolving global security landscape, focuses on maritime operations in the Atlantic and Arctic. The CJOS Centre of Excellence, a maritime-focused NATO-accredited military think tank established in May 2006, includes 13 member nations. It is the only such center in North America and one of 25 NATO centers globally, contributing to Alliance readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 17:01 Story ID: 461799 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. 2nd Fleet Hold Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.