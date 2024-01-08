AMC senior enlisted leader releases SIG

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – This fiscal year, the Army Materiel Command’s command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, implemented the Sustainment Noncommissioned Officer Initiative Guide to set standards and initiatives across the Army Sustainment Enterprise.



With Gen. Randy A. George, the 38th Chief of the Army’s guidance on the Army’s four focus areas, Warfighting, Delivering Combat Ready Formations, Transformation in Contact, and Strengthening the Profession, the senior enlisted sustainer across major commands identified key objectives that are essential with enabling the sustainment community and Army.



The SIG is an enduring document that enables collaboration, communication, and coordination across the Army Sustainment Enterprise and allows senior sustainers to hone in and focus on their roles that are nested with the Army NCO strategy.



The most impactful sustainment strategy, aligned with the SIG, allows senior leaders to develop policies, procedures, and protocols to enable multifunctional sustainment NCOs that are prepared to support multidomain and large-scale operations.



Developing a successful multi-functional sustainment NCO that is highly trained, disciplined, and fit takes the entire sustainment communities’ efforts, recommendations, and guidance to ensure policies, procedures, and tactics are well established to fit large-scale combat operations.



The SIG directly supports the Army NCO Strategy and is nested with the priorities and objectives of Army senior leaders to shape and develop sustainment NCOs beyond 2030. Sustainment must keep pace with every modernization effort to ensure a strategic advantage over adversaries.



Being brilliant at the basics in sustainment extends NCOs' capabilities towards successful mission accomplishment through synchronization, action, and momentum of resources at tactical and strategic levels. Utilizing the warfighting skills, knowledge, and diversity of sustainment NCOs, coupled with the SIG will effectively streamline, enhance, and equip multi-functional logistics NCOs with the knowledge to advise their commanders on Sustainment operations taking care of Soldiers and Families as we deliver combat ready formations.



The SIG provides guidance to the sustainment community to establish and enable cohesive teams through leader development, talent management, and stewardship of the profession and serves as a key guiding framework that allows senior sustainment leaders with identifying gaps and to achieve key objectives that enhance the sustainment community.



Through the SIG document, NCOs have developed a clearer view of sustainment operations and priorities that promote changes throughout the ASE and Army.



As the Army continues to modernize its efforts, the SIG documents encourage critical thinking about how sustainment organizations conduct its business, as we move forward with the 2030 plan.



With this collaborative guide, senior sustainers at Army commands, Army service component commands, and direct deporting units were tasked with key objectives aligned with their lines of efforts.



To communicate, coordinate, and collaborate on key objectives according to the SIG document, the ASE’s nominative command sergeants major and sergeants major, frequently come together to discuss progress, priorities, initiatives, challenges, and the way forward for sustainment operations.



As the Army and the NCO Corps continues to transform, this guide was developed for endurance, and flexibility, and was built upon a sturdy foundation of sustainment doctrine, roles, and functions. AMC ensures Soldiers have the right parts, equipment, and materiel where and when they need it. NCOs must continue to support the Army-wide effort to identify excess and obsolete equipment across the force and determine the most efficient and cost-effective way to rapidly remove it from the Army’s property books and unburden company commanders.



This SIG identifies specific tasks, such as excess equipment, that must be accomplished for the NCO Corps to evolve. Sustainment leaders at every echelon should understand these enduring tasks to strengthen the profession as we transition into the future.



As empowered sustainment NCOs and stewards of the profession, they must leverage their knowledge, skills, behaviors, and competencies, to evolve into adaptive, innovative, multi-functional leaders and cohesive teams that are prepared to defeat any threat to our nation or its allies.

