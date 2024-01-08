OTC supports U.S. Army Soldiers with the best battlefield equipment possible through operational testing

OTC’s mission is to conduct independent operational tests of new and emerging technologies that will improves Soldier’s capabilities on the modern-day battlefield.



OTC tests in realistic operational environments to ensure the items being tested are effective, suitable, and survivable.



OTC enables decision makers at the highest level to plan ahead and map out the Army’s future.



OTC is the final check.



“Truth in Testing!”



Release: U.S. Army Operational Test Command Public Affairs

