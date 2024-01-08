MCAS Miramar Unveils New 24-Hour PX

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — Going hungry in the middle of the night? No problem. Looking for that essential hygiene product? Look no further. In a move aimed at boosting convenience and morale for Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Community Services has opened MCX24, a 24-hour convenience store strategically nestled within the base's barracks area. The accessibility of this post exchange offers Marines around-the-clock access to essential supplies and snacks, regardless of duty schedules or holiday closures.



“As long as there’s not a power outage on this installation, the MCX24 is always running, hence the 24 in the name,” explains Master Sgt. Wesley Johnson, the exchange chief with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron. “It’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”



Beyond convenience, the MCX24 exemplifies a unique approach to Marine support, Johnson said. Its central location within the barracks shows MCCS's commitment to understanding and addressing the specific needs and wants of its residence. This localized solution fosters a sense of community and reinforces the Marines' sense of being cared for within their home base.



For Marines living in the barracks, MCX24 is a game-changer, said Lance Cpl. Brenda Ortega, an administrative specialist with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Air Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. No longer will late-night cravings or forgotten essentials lead to an anticlimactic journey across the base to reach a PX during off-hours.



“It’s helpful for Marines that work night crew,” Ortega said. “Some of my friends come back from work and they’re looking for food like the macaroni, and they enjoy having something available.”



The introduction of MCX24 holds broader implications for MCAS Miramar's financial ecosystem.



Guy Close, the director of MCCS at MCAS Miramar, emphasized that the funds generated from all retail services provided on base through MCCS is turned back to support the Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs and functions.The funding goes toward new gym equipment, extended gym hours, and supports other MWR activities, such as unit social functions, family fun days, and reduced prices at the movie theater.



The MCX24 is just the next step in improving quality of life for junior Marines, according to Sidney Mitchell, the deputy director for MCCS at MCAS Miramar.



“We continually try to look for things to make life better for Marines, Sailors and their families,” Guy said. “MCX24 is just one little slice, and we’re going to take what we learned from that, and we’re going to sprinkle it around everywhere else.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:05 Story ID: 461775 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Miramar Unveils New 24-Hour PX, by PFC Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.