The U.S. Army Center of Military History (CMH) seeks a qualified U.S. Army Reserve officer to become the CMH historian and scholar in residence. Those interested must be available to serve a two-year tour of duty, with the first year as a military history instructor at the United States Military Academy at West Point and the second year at the U.S. Army Center of Military History.



Eligible officers in the rank of captain to lieutenant colonel must hold a Master of Arts degree, or higher, in history from an accredited civilian university resident program, a Master of Military Art and Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, or a Master of Arts degree, or higher, in history from the Norwich University or American Military University online graduate programs.



Applications will include a letter confirming their interest, official graduate transcript and diploma, last three officer evaluation reports, officer record brief, along with military and civilian bios.



Reserve officers must be available change duty stations to West Point with an arrival date of no later than June 1, 2024, to report for the arriving faculty workshop. Application deadline for consideration is Jan. 31, 2024.



For more information, consult MILPER Message 24-004 at www.hrc.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:52 Story ID: 461764 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army announces scholar in residence opportunity, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.