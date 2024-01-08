U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Commander to be Promoted to Brigadier General

WINCHESTER, Va.- Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division, will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony here Jan. 16.



Hannan is looking forward to continuing his command and serving with the Soldiers and Civilians of the USACE Transatlantic Division.



“As we look ahead, our commitment remains unchanged; we will continue to lead, innovate, and forge forward, ensuring that our partnerships in the CENTCOM AOR flourish for years to come, always keeping in mind that Winning = Safely delivering quality projects, on time, and within budget.”



Hannan has more than 27 years of military service in a variety of command and staff assignments with several deployments to overseas locations. He assumed command of USACE Transatlantic Division on July 26, 2022, after his most recent post of Chief of the Office of Security Cooperation –Iraq (OSC-I). He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and a native of Ohio.



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight of well over $5 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 Story ID: 461745 Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US