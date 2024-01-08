Hanna takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron

A change of command ceremony for the 167th Operations Support Squadron was held in the 167th Airlift Wing auditorium, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Jan. 7, 2024.

Lt. Col. James “Buck” Holsinger, who commanded the 167th OSS since May 2022, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Alexander Hanna, who was previously serving as the chief of standardizations and evaluations for the 167th Operations Group.

Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Operations Group commander, thanked Hanna for his willingness to take on the additional responsibilities that come with being a commander and then described the numerous challenges that Holsinger faced while leading the operations support squadron to include high operations tempo with limited personnel resources.

“We always talk about some of the challenges that OSS has with manning issues and running 24/7 ops, but did we ever miss a mission? No, we didn’t.” Sigler said. “There’s always challenges, it’s not always easy, but Buck, under your command, we found a way.”

Holsinger said that it was a testament to the members of his squadron that no missions were cancelled during his tenure.

“The most rewarding part of my time in command, and really in my entire career, was seeing the people in my squadron thrive,” Holsinger said.

After making his remarks Holsinger passed the unit guidon to Hanna marking the transition of leadership for the squadron.

Hanna, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, served on active duty as a C-17 pilot and pilot instructor before joining the 167th Airlift Wing during its transition from C-5 to C-17 aircraft in 2015.

Hanna encouraged the 167th OSS members to think of who they are serving, the citizens of the United States and OSS customers, as they carry out their duties, defining their customers as the aircrews and their operations group teammates.

“This team is more precious to me than a few additional minutes, a little extra effort and my own personal comfort,” Hanna said. “The team comes first. I will put this team first and I encourage all of you, as my teammates to do the same.”

