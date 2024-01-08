Trainees on post spend the holidays with their newly acquired Army family

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Not all the service members attending training on Fort Leonard Wood made it home for Holiday Block Leave, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have a merry time. From movie nights to aquarium visits, the service members in training were kept busy by their holdover company.



The holdover company rotates each year; this time, the 35th Engineer Battalion oversaw service members in training staying on post through the final two weeks of the year.



“Each year, initial entry training (service members) are afforded the opportunity to go on Holiday Block Leave. For those who choose to stay at Fort Leonard Wood, the holdover unit exists to provide a central location where (service members) from across the installation stay during Holiday Block leave. Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO provide entertainment and activities for those staying with the holdover unit,” said Capt. Michelle Kokoski, the 35th En. Bn.’s Company C commander, the company charged with overseeing the holdovers.



According to Kokoski, the holdover unit also invited Airmen, Sailors and Marines, who are training at Fort Leonard Wood and decided to stay on post for the holidays, to attend the holdover activities with them.



“The holidays can be a tough time of the year for a lot of folks. For many service members, this is the first time they have been away from family and friends for a prolonged period. Providing daily activities helps keep everyone engaged and minimizes being bored or alone in the barracks,” Kokoski said. “I hope the holdover trainees gained an understanding that the Army is a family away from home.”



The two weeks of events included activities, such as bowling, paintball, axe throwing, swimming, holiday themed parties, movies and trips off post to an aquarium, go-kart track, miniature golf course, dueling pianos and holiday light display.



In addition to the activities, they were also able to go off the installation to see more of Missouri and meet members of the surrounding communities. The cities of Lebanon, Rolla, St. Robert and Waynesville all took turns hosting events for the service members.



“There were a ton of great events, but watching the Soldiers interact with the USO therapy dogs was one of my favorite events during this Holiday Block Leave,” Kokoski said. “The support from outside agencies was incredible. Having support from the USO and FMWR really made this year’s activities successful.”



Kelly Brownfield, the center manager for Fort Leonard Wood’s USO said, “Holiday Block Leave is our favorite time of year; we get to meet and get to know so many incredible service members.”



“This year, we have had some incredible moments. Some may consider them small, but seeing a service member try hot chocolate for the first time and the smile that followed, melted our hearts,” Brownfield said. “There have been so many firsts that we have witnessed this year, from first time petting a dog, to trying apple pie for the first time, to having hot chocolate. These are all moments that these service members will remember, and we are glad to be a small part of that.”



Pfc. Andrew Huffman, from Shreveport, Louisiana, is attending one station unit training with Company B, 31st Engineer Battalion, and decided to spend his holidays on post with the holdover company.



He said his favorite event was spending time at FMWR’s Outdoor Adventure Center.



“I really enjoyed archery. I study melee-style weaponry, and it was exciting to get to practice with a bow and arrow. It is all about technique,” Huffman said.



At the beginning of HBL, the drill sergeants asked for 12 volunteers. Huffman said he stepped up not knowing what he was raising his hand for — but he is glad he did.



“I volunteered to do flag duty for the installation. We get to go to the main Fort Leonard Wood flagpole at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza each day, twice a day, to post the flag and take it down. I wake up before 5 a.m. every day to be there for “Reveille” at 6:30 a.m. It is an honor to be able to perform this duty for (the) post, and it has helped me maintain my training schedule.”



As much as he enjoyed flag duty, Huffman said the best part of spending the holidays with his new Army family was how much it expanded.



“I have got to meet so many new people from other military occupational specialties and units. Some of these friendships I will take with me throughout my Army career,” Huffman said.



Now, the Soldiers are back with their original units completing their training, something Huffman was looking forward to.



“When we come back from Holiday Block Leave, I will only have three more weeks of training until graduation. I am excited to find out where in the world I will be going,” Huffman said.

