Vermont Airmen Learn Healthy Cooking

The smells of sizzling onions and garlic drifted across the Vermont Air National Guard Base during January drill. This wasn’t a typical morning for the Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing-- they were attending a professional healthy cooking class.



The instruction was led by Leah Pryor, Executive Chef Manager of the Culinary Medicine Program at the University of Vermont, and Alison Precourt, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, also from UVM. While Pryor and Precourt may hold different positions, the two come together to provide an interactive demonstration on how to cook a meal that’s both healthy and good tasting, all while staying on an affordable budget.



“Our motto for culinary medicine is that it combines the joy of cooking with the science of nutrition,” Precourt explained.



During this demonstration, Precourt taught the Airmen basic lessons of how to get less sugar and more fiber in their diet with inexpensive materials. Meanwhile, Pryor cooked a vegetarian chili to demonstrate the practical aspects of the lesson.



The cooking instruction began with the basics--how to chop, mix and season, with Pryor taking the time to answer every question that was asked.



Pryor hopes that the next time an Airman hears ‘we’re having vegetarian chili’ they don’t say ‘yuck’ they say ‘oh that’s right, I really do enjoy that!’



Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri, a 158th Fighter Wing Public Affairs specialist was one of those Airman. “The chili was delicious! I never thought I would say something like that about an on-base chili," he said.

