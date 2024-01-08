Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Airmen Learn Healthy Cooking

    Vermont Airmen Learn Healthy Cooking

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | Leah Pryor, Executive Chef Manager of the University of Vermont Culinary Medicine...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    The smells of sizzling onions and garlic drifted across the Vermont Air National Guard Base during January drill. This wasn’t a typical morning for the Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing-- they were attending a professional healthy cooking class.

    The instruction was led by Leah Pryor, Executive Chef Manager of the Culinary Medicine Program at the University of Vermont, and Alison Precourt, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, also from UVM. While Pryor and Precourt may hold different positions, the two come together to provide an interactive demonstration on how to cook a meal that’s both healthy and good tasting, all while staying on an affordable budget.

    “Our motto for culinary medicine is that it combines the joy of cooking with the science of nutrition,” Precourt explained.

    During this demonstration, Precourt taught the Airmen basic lessons of how to get less sugar and more fiber in their diet with inexpensive materials. Meanwhile, Pryor cooked a vegetarian chili to demonstrate the practical aspects of the lesson.

    The cooking instruction began with the basics--how to chop, mix and season, with Pryor taking the time to answer every question that was asked.

    Pryor hopes that the next time an Airman hears ‘we’re having vegetarian chili’ they don’t say ‘yuck’ they say ‘oh that’s right, I really do enjoy that!’

    Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri, a 158th Fighter Wing Public Affairs specialist was one of those Airman. “The chili was delicious! I never thought I would say something like that about an on-base chili," he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:59
    Story ID: 461694
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Airmen Learn Healthy Cooking, by SSgt Patrick Crosley and TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT