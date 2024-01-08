Anderson takes command of 188th Operations Group

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH, Ark. – The 188th Wing held a change of command ceremony here, Jan. 10, 2024, as Lt. Col. Brian C. Anderson took command of the 188th Operation Group.



“In my short time here, I already appreciate the transparent leadership style, dedication to taking take of your Airmen and the mission. The burden of command is a mantle not to be taken lightly, and you are charged with leading these Airmen with integrity, compassion, an open mind, and decisive action. How we got you from the Navy, I will never know, but I am glad we did,” said Brigadier General Charles Wes Nichols, the interim 188th Wing commander.



In addition to the change of the command, Lt. Col. Anderson was promoted to the rank of colonel.



Anderson graduated from Iowa State in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. Following graduation, he was commissioned in 2003 with the United States Navy. He served in the Navy for 15 years before transferring to the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard in 2019.



Anderson is a command pilot with more than 3,800 flying hours, qualified on the T-34, T-1, E-6B, B-737 and MQ-9 aircraft.



Before becoming the Operations Group Commander, Anderson served as the 188th Operations Support Squadron Commander. Now that he is commander, he will lead more than 200 Airmen who fly, analyze, and provide 24/7 combat operations at Ebbing ANGB.



“We will continue to focus on three things: warfighting, training, and readiness. May your dedication and focus be instrumental in fulfilling our commitment in operations across the globe, and I look forward to everything we will accomplish together,” said Col. Brian C. Anderson, 188th Operations Group Commander.



Col. Kipp T. Parker relinquished command of the 188th Operations Group and is currently serving as the 188th Wing vice wing commander.

