Doc Jargon explains what a chiclet chart is

Dear Doc Jargon,



My husband works in supply and he’s always talking about a thing called a chiclet chart. It seams this chart basically rules his work environment.

Can you tell me what this is? I know it isn’t the little pieces of gum I grew up with and I am a little embarrassed to ask because I have sort of pretended to know all about it for years. In my defense, I was just trying to be a good listener when he vents about work. So, if you could explain the chiclets I would be not only grateful, but an even better ear for my spouse.



Signed,

Chiclets Challenged





Dear Challenged,



I am always happy to help our Army spouses understand the lingo. Rest assured; I’m not going to tell your husband you are not in the know on this one.

Basically, your husband’s job is ruled by levels of supply. It’s his job to keep those levels at a point that marked operating possible. Often those levels are represented on a chart with squares that are colored in accordance with what the levels are. For example, if there is enough ammunition, then the color filling the square is green. If the level is getting low, the color is yellow or amber, if really low, then red and if they are out and can’t get more, the square is black.

When a chart reporting on many things is filled out, it resembles a box of Chiclets gum – and so the name Chiclets Chart was coined.

I hope that helps you and improves your ability to lend an ear for your spouse.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

