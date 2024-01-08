New 302nd Mission Support Group commander

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 302nd Mission Support Group received a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 6, 2024.

Col. Matthew Heintzelman, the new 302 MSG commander, received the guidon from Col. Christopher Sedlacek, 302nd Airlift Wing commander and presiding official, in front of wing leadership and Airmen from all his subordinate squadrons.

During his formal address to the group, Sedlacek discussed why he selected Heintzelman for the position. Heintzelman, who started his career as an enlisted airman, has served the Air Force on active duty, as a guardsman and as a reservist throughout his career. He has deployed five times, been stationed overseas twice and is educated in five different officer career fields.

“Heintzelman told me he won’t ask any Airman to do anything he himself has not done or is not willing to do,” Sedlacek said. “That’s what makes a successful leader who people will follow. He is the right person at the right time to lead this organization through transition, and I look forward to working with him and the team as they excel.”

Heintzelman then addressed the 302 MSG for the first time as their new commander.

“I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to lead the men and women in this mission support group,” said Heintzelman. “My primary focus will be to create a workplace where you feel valued, where your innovative ideas are encouraged, and you enjoy coming to duty. I challenge each and every one of you to strive for excellence in yourselves.”

The 302nd MSG is responsible for day-to-day management of a group consisting of 450 reservists across the force support, aerial port, logistics readiness, security forces, civil engineering and communications squadrons.

The Air Force Reserve 302nd Airlift Wing trains, equips and employs C-130H aircraft airlift forces in worldwide support of the nation's vital interests. The wing consists of over 1,300 personnel assigned to the 302nd Operations Group, 302nd Maintenance Group, 302nd Mission Support Group, 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron and other subordinate squadrons. The wing is home to the Air Force Reserve's only aerial firefighting mission using U.S. Forest Service modular airborne firefighting system equipment, commonly referred to as MAFFS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 12:39 Story ID: 461680 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 302nd Mission Support Group commander, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.