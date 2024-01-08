Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer leads team during tornado recovery efforts

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 184th EOD Battalion, including the 717th EOD Company, 723rd EOD...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 184th EOD Battalion, including the 717th EOD Company, 723rd EOD Company and 744th EOD Company, as well as 63rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company, volunteered to support residents in the “Volunteer State” in nearby Tennessee. Capt. Taylor A. Gordon, the operations officer for the 184th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), led a team of Soldiers and civilians during tornado recovery efforts in Clarksville, Tennessee. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer led a team of Soldiers and civilians during tornado recovery efforts in Clarksville, Tennessee.



Capt. Taylor A. Gordon, the operations officer for the 184th Ordnance Battalion (EOD), coordinated with two civilian organizations and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency during the community recovery efforts following the devastating tornado in December 2023.



As part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) effort, Gordon led approximately 50 Soldiers and 100 civilians who cleared debris away from 10 damaged homes.



Soldiers from the 184th EOD Battalion, including the 717th EOD Company, 723rd EOD Company and 744th EOD Company, as well as 63rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company, volunteered to support residents in the “Volunteer State” in nearby Tennessee.



“Many Soldiers also donated supplies with their own money, helped move people out of their destroyed homes and helped Soldiers adapt to a lack of essential services throughout the week,” said Gordon. “During the recovery efforts, the 184th partnered with local civilians to clear debris and deliver supplies, showing that the 184th and 101st cared for the town that we call home.”



With winds up to 165 miles per hour, the EF-3 tornado caused massive amounts of damage to personal property and city infrastructure.



“Though we wanted to help earlier, the city would not allow us to go into parts of town due to a lack of power,” said Gordon. “Through coordination with the Mosaic Church, they in turn coordinated with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and city officials, we were able to identify specific areas we could work alongside city contractors and clear debris.”



Gordon said the people in the community were impressed by the leadership and work ethic demonstrated by the Army volunteers.



“I think we take our initiative and organization for granted,” said Gordon. “Through the people we worked with, they explained how much they appreciated our ability to manage so many people and our efficiency.”



A native of Trabuco Canyon, California, Gordon graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering with Honors. He previously served with the one-of-a-kind 21st Ordnance Company (EOD), an elite Army EOD unit that specializes in counter Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.



Gordon said the volunteer effort demonstrated how Soldiers can serve not only their nation but also their community by coming together to help others in need.



“The highlight for me was seeing how many people from the Army and the city came to the aid of our community,” said Gordon. “We had volunteers from all over the country dedicating their personal tools, time and skills to get this city back on its feet. The 184th EOD Battalion Soldiers showed that service goes far beyond their profession, and it made me feel proud to be a part of this organization.”



The Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 184th EOD Battalion is part of the 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



For his efforts, Gordon was named the 20th CBRNE Command Defender of the Week.



The 184th EOD Battalion commands seven EOD companies on three Army installations, including Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Fort Moore, Georgia.



Lt. Col. Matthew J. Derfler, the commander of the 184th EOD Battalion, said Gordon and the other EOD volunteers demonstrated his Soldiers’ commitment to their local community.



“Captain Gordon’s efforts and those of the volunteers from across the 184th Ordnance Battalion (EOD) to assist in recovery efforts across Clarksville, Tennessee, exemplifies the Soldiers’ commitment to the Army Values and their support to the Fort Campbell community,” said Derfler.