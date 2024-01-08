Secretary of State Blinken visits Chania, Crete, Greece

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug,...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, welcomes Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the installation, Jan. 6, 2024. Secretary Blinken arrived to Chania, Crete, Greece, as part of a multi-country trip, to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for an exchange of views on the U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship, the Eastern Mediterranean region, and the NATO alliance. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay supported the arrival of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Chania, Crete, Greece, Jan. 6, 2024, during a multi-country trip around the Eastern Mediterranean region.



Secretary Blinken arrived to Chania, Crete, Greece, to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for an exchange of views on the U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship, the Eastern Mediterranean region, and the NATO alliance.



“I can’t think of a time when the partnership, the friendship between our countries, has been stronger,” said Secretary Blinken when commenting about the U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship. “And we see that manifested in all sorts of ways every single day.”



Sailors and personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay helped facilitate the Secretary’s visit by providing air operations, logistical, and security support services, as well as access to the air terminal and other installation facilities.



“This morning, we set up the entire security team,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Phillip McCohnell, assigned to NSA Souda Bay. “We actually vetted everyone who came through in support of the visit.”



McCohnell is a watch commander who helps execute NSA Souda Bay’s Force Protection mission requirements onboard the installation and at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex.



“I’m very proud of this base and what we’ve accomplished to support this mission in such a quick fashion,” said McCohnell. “This is the most exciting part of our job!”



“Supporting Secretary Blinken and the State Department is just another example of what makes us the premier installation of choice,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Our strategic location in the Eastern Mediterranean enables the full force of the U.S. government to help ensure security and stability in the European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.