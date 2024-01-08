480th FGS Phase Section keeps F-16s in sky

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Since joining the Air Force fleet in 1979, the F-16 Fighting Falcon has built a reputation as a reliable, high performance fighter aircraft. The F-16 is held in high esteem, boasting speeds of up to 15,000 miles per hour, a ceiling of over 50,000 feet and a munitions payload of over 5,000 pounds. Its maneuverability, combat radius and the distance it can fly to enter air combat, fight and return, makes it one of the Air Force’s most renowned aircraft. Achieving these feats, however, comes at a price.



As 480th Fighter Squadron F-16s accumulate flight hours, the aircraft suffer wear and tear deep within their frames. It’s a team of 480th Fighter Generation Squadron Phase maintainers who dive into the systems of the aircraft to repair the ravages of flight and time.



After 400 flight hours, F-16s undergo 10 days of phase maintenance. At the beginning of the process, the maintainers strip the F-16 down to the individual sections, or phases, of the aircraft, said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Freeman, 480th FGS aircraft inspection dock chief.



“We remove all the external panels, so we can actually take a look at the inner layers of the aircraft individually,” said Freeman. “It allows us to identify any discrepancies, especially the major ones. It also saves us time versus trying to inspect the aircraft as a whole.”



Once any potential damage is identified, the 52nd Maintenance Squadron’s Aircraft Structural Maintenance Flight replaces or fixes any parts that need maintenance. Additionally, they inspect the aircraft’s frame for stress fractures. When all of the sections are repaired, the maintainers re-assemble and conduct operations checks to ensure all systems are functional, said Freeman.



“Once it passes those checks, then it’s good to get back out to flying, and we move on to the next aircraft that’s due for inspection,” said Freeman. “In 2023 the Phase team completed 14 aircraft inspections; on average, it's usually between 13 and 15 inspections [per year].”



480th FS F-16s play an important role in deterring aggression and ensuring the freedom of the skies for NATO. The demands of their missions can be taxing for the aircraft; however, thanks to the diligent, hard work of the Phase Section, the 480th FS’s pilots can take off with confidence, knowing every part of their F-16 from nose to tail is ready to fly.



“I get to [do] my handiwork out here and then a week or two down the road, I see what I was working on fly across the sky.” said Senior Airman Patrick Clark, 480th FGS Phase Section aircraft inspection journeymen. “I’m pretty proud to say I work on these aircraft.”

