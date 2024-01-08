AMCOM industry partnerships strengthen supply chain

Courtesy Photo | During an original equipment manufacturer engagement at Corpus Christi Army Depot on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During an original equipment manufacturer engagement at Corpus Christi Army Depot on Dec. 7, Brian Wood, right, executive director AMCOM Logistics Center, speaks with Ruben Pena, center, mechanical shop work lead, Directorate of Accessories and Rotor Blade Production, Corpus Christi Army Depot, about UH-60 couplings. see less | View Image Page

In today’s rapidly evolving military landscape, Aviation and Missile Command senior leaders’ routine engagements with original equipment manufacturers have become increasingly important to ensuring the readiness and modernization of fleet weapon systems. These engagements provide a valuable platform for collaboration between the military and industry, facilitating the exchange of ideas, technologies, and best practices that are essential for maintaining a competitive edge on the battlefield.



“Through our discussions with industry partners, we have been able to identify trends and discuss engineering issues that are pivotal to fortifying our readiness efforts,” Brian Wood, the executive director of AMCOM Logistics Center, said. “These engagements are key to sustaining our legacy fleets and ensuring that our weapon systems continue to evolve with cutting-edge advancements.”



By engaging directly with OEMs, AMCOM can harness the innovation and expertise of industry partners to develop, field, and sustain advanced capabilities that enhance the effectiveness and lethality of the force.



Wood recently participated in a site visit to a contractor facility where he was able to meet face-to-face with the leadership team, walk the production line and learn about the production process.



“These interactions, whether face-to-face or via video calls, enable us to discuss long-term planning and engagement strategies as it pertains to the parts supplied to AMCOM. We can address obsolescence and supply chain issues, build and maintain relationships, as well as discuss processes to mitigate potential systemic issues and challenges,” Wood said. ‘In addition, these engagements are essential for building and sustaining relationships with industry partners, creating a synergy that drives advancements in military technology and ensures that the Army remains at the forefront of innovation.”



The ongoing dialogue helps further articulate specific requirements and priorities to OEMs and align industry efforts with the Army’s and AMCOM’s strategic objectives, in turn leading to the development of tailored solutions that address the unique operational demands faced by Soldiers in the field.



According to Seth Cole, the director of the ALC Supply Chain Directorate, OEM engagements not only allow AMCOM leaders to understand their industry counterparts’ capacity but also help external stakeholders understand their importance to the overall supply chain.



“OEMs help us be mindful that we are not their only customer, and sometimes we have to make decisions for the long-term benefit of the Army that may not necessarily agree with short-term goals – especially when balancing (material requirements planning) recommendations with OEM production schedules,” Cole said.



“With COVID’s significant impact on our demand base, industry wants and needs a long-term forecast strategy. These engagements have opened the door to better collaboration of medium- and long-term requirements and have also allowed for the depots to become a component to the OEM’s supportability strategy.”



By leveraging the capabilities of OEMs, working together to improve timelines and managing supply chains, the Army can accelerate the pace of innovation, rapidly fielding advanced technologies that enhance warfighting capabilities and improve operational resilience.



“Routine OEM engagements are vital for not only fostering collaboration and driving innovation but also ensuring the Army remains agile, adaptive, and ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” Wood said. “These partnerships are essential for maintaining technological superiority and achieving military overmatch, ultimately contributing to the Army’s ability to protect the nation and defend its interests around the world.”